Paul Pelosi’s LIFETIME membership in California Highway Patrol Foundation is revoked after DUI crash

Paul Pelosi’s has had his ‘lifetime membership’ of a California Highway Patrol supporters’ association was revoked after he flashed his membership card to police officers during his DUI arrest in May in an attempt to curry favor with the officers.

The CHP 11-99 Foundation, which allows anyone to join at various tiers of membership from between $3,000 and $100,000, said they’d canceled Pelosi’s membership after behavior they say ‘reflected poorly’ on the group.

Pelosi was informed of his termination from the group by letter on Wednesday, and will be refunded the undisclosed amount he paid to join.

The card Pelosi showed tells police officers that he was a life member of a charity that benefits the patrol.

With his membership terminated, he must also return all CHP 11-99 membership items that he currently possesses including the weighty metallic membership cars that he flashed to the arresting officer.

A mugshot – that shows Paul Pelosi shamefaced in a brown suit. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drunk driving in the crash

As 82-year-old Pelosi was questioned by highway patrol officers and asked for ID, Pelosi had offered up his driving license and his CHP 11-99 membership card (file photo of card above)

When Pelosi was asked for his license, he handed it over with his ’11-99 Foundation card’ tucked underneath. A bleary-eyed and wobbly Pelosi could be seen, above, in the immediate aftermath of his drunken car crash

Pelosi could be seen to be unsteady on his feet as he got out of his Porsche

‘After evaluating the events that [led] to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately,’ the foundation’s board and staff explained in a statement.

‘The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment whether that was the case or not which violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application,’ the organization’s statement continued.

‘These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission,’ it added.

The Foundation also noted that Pelosi had been asked to ‘return all membership items he was issued upon joining the 11-99 Foundation. Once we receive all membership items back, he will be refunded what he has donated.’

The CHP 11-99 was founded in 1982 with the aim of providing emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children.

Those applying for membership undergo criminal and driving record background checks at the foundation prides itself on its stellar reputation.

Pelosi has a misdemeanor manslaughter citation for killing his brother in 1957 car crash, with the CHP only barring applicants with felonies from joining its scheme.

The silver 2021 Porsche Carrera 4S Paul Pelosi crashed while driving drunk in May is listed on Copart.com , which provides an estimated retail value of nearly $170,000

Pelosi pleaded guilty to DUI for having a blood alcohol content of 0.082%, just over the legal limit, however the test was taken some time after crashing his Porsche into another vehicle on a road in Napa County.

Video of the arrest shows him slurring his words as he shows the CHP Foundation card and asked officers if they knew who he was.

Pelosi was then asked for his license and handed it over with his ’11-99 Foundation card’ tucked underneath. The 11-99 Foundation provides emergency assistance to CHP employees and scholarships for their children.

The officer noted how he handed the card straight back to Pelosi but kept hold of his license.

‘We’d like to remind all our members and the public that the purpose of 11-99 membership is to show support for the sacrifice and life-saving work CHP employees carry out daily across the state to keep our families safe,’ the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

‘We will continue to evaluate any violation of our membership terms and conditions that is brought to our attention with due process and revoke any member who is found to violate those terms.’

Pelosi pleaded guilty on Tuesday to driving while under the influence in the Napa Valley crash.

His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, has distanced herself from the collision, noting she was in Rhode Island at the time.

The auction website notes that the car sustained damage to its ‘side’ and ‘undercarriage,’ and a provided Carfax report says it was in a ‘severe’ collision on May 28 — the same day Pelosi was arrested for drunk driving

Pelosi pulled out in front of a Jeep at an intersection, resulting in a crash that sent both cars careening off the road at around 10.15pm near the intersection of Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road in Yountville, California.

According to the detailed California Highway Patrol report compiled by officer Jesus Perez, cops arrived to find Pelosi inside his battered silver Porsche Carrera 4S, smelling of alcohol.

Pelosi told cops that he had stopped ‘momentarily’ at a stop sign before spotting what he thought was a gap and ‘going for it’.

He described how his car had spun when hit by a white Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48, of Calistoga, California, and how he had lost control.

A witness, whose name was redacted, said he saw Pelosi’s Porsche ‘suddenly accelerate’ into the path of the Jeep. The witness said the Porsche crossed ‘way too quickly.’

Perez said Pelosi was able to get out of the car unaided but appeared ‘unsteady’ on his feet when asked to walk a few steps to collect his insurance papers.

The police report says cops proceeded to ask Pelosi whether he had been drinking and what he had last eaten, with the 82-year-old saying he had enjoyed a meal of pork chops and salad, followed by a dessert during dinner with friends living nearby.

The name of the friend was redacted from the report but it has previously been revealed that it was Alexander Mehran, a longtime friend and donor to Democratic causes.

He also admitted to having drank a glass of champagne at around 7pm before eating and having another glass of wine with dinner an hour later. He refused to take a breath test at the site of the crash.

Photos from the scene showed the same type of damage that the car listed for auction has

Pelosi is seen standing next to his crashed Porsche with a blood alcohol level of .08% following his wreck in May. An officer said Pelosi was able to get out of the car unaided but appeared ‘unsteady’ on his feet when asked to walk a few steps to collect his insurance papers

Pelosi proceeded to tell the officers he takes ‘half a dozen’ types of medication, among them statins which lower cholesterol and uloric which is given to people suffering from gout.

According to Officer Perez, Pelosi had to hold his shoulder for the walk to his patrol car for sobriety tests where he ‘visibly swayed’ during a balance test and was forced to clutch on to the patrol car during a one-leg test, which was caught on dashcam video.

‘Throughout my conversation with Pelosi, I observed the following objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication: both of his eyes were red/watery, his speech was slurred, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and he failed to provide logical answers to multiple questions I asked,’ wrote Perez in his report.

After failing the tests, Pelosi agreed to a blood test before being double handcuffed and taken to Napa County Jail where Perez left him seated on a bench in a briefing room with one hand cuffed to his seat.

He was then transported to Queen of the Valley hospital for medical treatment before being brought back to the jail where he complained of wrist pain due to the cuffs.

Pelosi was ultimately booked into jail at 12.32am on May 29, and a mugshot showing him shamefaced in a brown suit was taken shortly before he was released at 4.30am.

Reports show that cops initially thought that Lopez, the other driver, may also have been drunk, and he admitted having one Bud Light at a family funeral earlier in the day. But after he passed a field sobriety test, cops ruled that he was not.

Photos exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, show close-up photos of Pelosi’s hands which were left battered and bruised by the crash

Pelosi’s wrist is appears to be swollen, battered and bruised following the crash

At the time of the crash on May 28, Pelosi was attempting to cross State Road 29 – a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga – when he slammed into a 2014 Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez at 10:22pm. He had pulled out of Walnut Lane, five miles south of the home he shares with Nancy

Pelosi was ultimately sentenced on Tuesday to three years probation and five days in the Napa County Jail, getting time off to account for the six hours he spent there the night of his arrest.

Under California law, the six hours counted as two days because they took place on either side of midnight, while two of the days were removed due to good conduct. The fifth day will be spent doing community service.

As part of Pelosi’s probation, the House speaker’s husband has to complete eight hours of a court work program and take a three-month drinking and driving course.

He must also put an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for a year and was fined $150.

Lopez, meanwhile, has declined to speak about the case, later invoking California’s Marsy’s Law which protects the privacy rights of the victim and also allows them to pursue restitution from the person who harmed them if convicted.

He suffered minor injuries to his right arm, right shoulder and neck following the collision.