Paul Pelosi was slurring his words and reeked of alcohol when arrested

Paul Pelosi spoke his words and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested by police after crashing his Porsche in May. Pelosi, 82, is being arraigned this morning in Napa, Calif. – two months after he was blown through a stop sign after a drunken dinner party, where his car was wrecked and collided with a jeep.

He tried to hand over a police card when the police asked him for identification. He also failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of 0.82 percent, a complaint filed before the hearing has revealed.

The other driver, Jesus Lopez, 48, suffered minor injuries in the crash and complained of pain in his right upper arm, right shoulder and back when he was seen by investigators the next day. He also said he suffered from headaches.

His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was on official business in Rhode Island at the time and quickly distanced himself from the incident. She met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen when her husband appeared in court.

In the new court document obtained by the New York Post, officers said Pelosi had also failed a field sobriety test and his eyes appeared “red and watery.” It continued: “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelled a strong odor of alcoholic drink coming from his breath.”

Pelosi was taken to the Napa County Jail, where he was booked at 12:32 a.m. and had a mug shot — which shows him in a tan suit in embarrassment — shortly before being released at 4.30 a.m. Napa County DA Allison Haley spent weeks debating whether to charge Pelosi — finally deciding to beat him with a count of DUI causing injury and another of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher with injury on June 23.

The 82-year-old had been to dinner with friends prior to the crash and was driving back to his palatial vineyard home in nearby St. Helena. At the time of the incident, he was trying to cross State Road 29 — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48. Both Lopez and Pelosi refused treatment at the scene. .

The damage caused by the crash was still visible 48 hours after the accident, including a fallen parking sign and injuries to the fence surrounding a vineyard. The dramatic new development comes after DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi has a history of driving incidents and was involved in a crash that killed his brother David when he was 16.

According to a 1957 report in the San Francisco Examiner, Pelosi, then a sophomore in high school, picked up David, 19, from a friend’s house at 12:30 p.m. and the brothers had decided to go for a “joy ride.” The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. near the Crystal Springs Dam just outside San Mateo and left David trapped under the car where he was smothered by his neck brace. Although a coroner’s jury later dismissed the charges of manslaughter against Pelosi, a patrol quoted in contemporary news reports said David told his brother to slow down seconds before the crash.