Paul Pelosi was slurring his words and reeked of alcohol when arrested by cops after crash

Paul Pelosi spoke his words and reeked of alcohol when he was arrested by police after crashing his Porsche in May.

Pelosi, 82, will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Napa, California — two months after he was blown through a stop sign after a drunken dinner party, where his car was wrecked and collided with a jeep.

He failed a field sobriety test and a blood test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent, according to a complaint filed ahead of the hearing.

His wife, House Speaker Nancy, was on official business in Rhode Island at the time and quickly distanced himself from the incident.

She is currently in Taiwan and will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tomorrow when her husband appears in court.

Police officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at the scene at 10 p.m. May 28 to find Pelosi sitting in the front of his car smelling booze.

In the new court document obtained by the New York Post, officers said he had also failed a field sobriety test and his eyes appeared “red and watery.”

It continued: “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he smelled a strong odor of alcoholic drink coming from his breath.”

Pelosi was taken to the Napa County Jail, where he was booked at 12:32 a.m. and had a mug shot — which shows him in a tan suit in embarrassment — shortly before being released at 4.30 a.m.

Napa County DA Allison Haley spent weeks debating whether to charge Pelosi — finally deciding to beat him with a count of DUI causing injury and another of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher with injury on June 23.

Pelosi failed a field sobriety test and a blood test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent. On May 28, a police officer is pictured inspecting the damage inspecting the crash

The 82-year-old had been to dinner with friends prior to the crash and was driving back to his palatial vineyard home in nearby St. Helena.

At the time of the incident, he was trying to cross State Road 29 — a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga — when he collided with a 2014 jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48.

Lopez was left with minor injuries and has refused to talk about the case, later invoking Marsy’s California law that protects victims’ privacy rights and also allows them to claim restitution from the person who harmed them. if he is convicted.

He is referred to as “John Doe” in the indictment, which also states that he has since had a headache that he never had before as a result of the crash.

CHP sources told DailyMail.com that both cars were written off in the crash.

Photos from DailyMail.com show the two vehicles coming to a stop at the intersection of Walnut Lane and S-29 — just in front of the Oakville store.

The damage caused by the crash was still visible 48 hours after the accident, including a fallen parking sign and injuries to the fence surrounding a vineyard.

The dramatic new development comes after DailyMail.com revealed that Pelosi has a history of driving incidents and was involved in a crash that killed his brother David when he was 16.

According to a 1957 report in the San Francisco Examiner, Pelosi, then a sophomore in high school, picked up David, 19, from a friend’s house at 12:30 p.m. and the brothers had decided to go for a “joy ride.”

The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. near the Crystal Springs Dam just outside San Mateo and left David trapped under the car where he was smothered by his neck brace.

Although a coroner’s jury later dismissed the charges of manslaughter against Pelosi, a patrol quoted in contemporary news reports said David told his brother to slow down seconds before the crash.

He said, “This is a bad stretch — better slow down,” as they approached a tight bend at the Crystal Springs Dam on Skyline Highway, now California State Route 35.

Pictured: Crystal Springs Dam, where Paul Pelosi crashed a vehicle in 1957

Paul told Patrolman Thomas Ganley he tried to slow down by shifting in the stick shift car, but lost control.

“The car swerved across the road, bounced back off a small embankment, climbed 20 feet, turned and flipped at the same time, and ended up on the shoulder upside down with both youths below,” the researcher reported.

David, a freshman at the College of San Mateo, was dead on arrival at the hospital.

The paper said David was likely strangled by a brace he was wearing to support a fractured neck he sustained while diving in shallow water in Lake Tahoe.

The San Mateo Times reported that Ganley and another officer, Jack Rakestraw, noted that David’s braces were “tight against his neck.”

“They jacked up the car to relieve the pressure, but the boy was apparently already dead,” the Times reported.

Pelosi broke his collarbone in the crash and was trapped under the car for a while. He managed to free himself and called for help.

More recently, Pelosi has been quoted twice – both times in 2011 – once for running a red light and once for swiping the centerline while driving.

The fatal accident happened six years before Paul married Nancy D’Alesandro, the daughter of a former Baltimore mayor.

She took his last name and was elected to Congress in 1987, becoming the first female Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.