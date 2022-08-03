Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI charges two months after arrest

Nancy Pelosi’s husband on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving under the influence, two months after his arrest in Napa County, California . Paul Pelosi, who lives with the Democratic House Speaker in St. Helena, California, did not appear for the arraignment on Wednesday and was instead represented by his lawyer Amanda Bevin during the 10-minute hearing.

Twenty-year veteran Judge Monique Langhorne was a last-minute addition to the case, swapped in after being booted from a different trial at the request of the public defender. The brief hearing concluded with a settlement conference being scheduled for August 23. Pelosi could face up to one year of prison or license suspension for each count, according to the complaint.

Bevin declined to comment outside court, but District Attorney Allison Haley (pictured) spoke briefly to deny reports that she is in cahoots with Langhorne. She said she had made a $100 donation to the judge’s election campaign in 2018 and noted that under California law, the defense can have her removed from the case if they think she cannot be impartial. She said: ‘I gave Judge Langhorne $100 in 2018. I believe she can be fair and impartial in this case.’

DA Haley also revealed her staff had been subjected to death threats over the case, saying: ‘This has been disruptive in the office. There have been thousands of phone calls and emails. Staff have been told they’re going to hang from trees. ‘These are some of the most dedicated people in Napa County.’

Pelosi, 82, was arrested on May 28 after he blew a stop sign in his 2021 Porsche and slammed into a Jeep shortly after 10pm. He later told cops he had been attending a dinner party in Yountville. A complaint filed ahead of the hearing revealed Pelosi had attempted to hand over a police courtesy card when asked for identification by cops. He also failed a field sobriety test and had a Blood Alcohol Count of 0.08 per cent. He was found to have traces of drugs in his system. The report stated that Pelosi was slurring his words and reeked of alcohol when he was picked up by cops. Photos show the damage caused by the crash was still visible 48 hours after the accident

Officers said he was sitting in the front seat of the car, failed a field sobriety test and his eyes appeared ‘red and watery.’ It continued: ‘He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.’ Pelosi was carted off to the Napa County Jail where he was booked at 12:32am and posed for a mugshot – that shows him shamefaced in a brown suit – shortly before he was released at 4:30am. At the time of the crash, Nancy Pelosi was on official business in Rhode Island and swiftly distanced herself from the incident.

On Wednesday, the House Speaker departed Taiwan and was expected to travel to South Korea ahead of her husband’s arraignment. Napa County DA Allison Haley spent weeks mulling whether to charge Pelosi – eventually deciding to hit him with one count of DUI causing injury and another of driving with .08 per cent blood alcohol level or higher causing injury on June 23. The 82-year-old had been at a dinner with friends prior to the crash and was driving back to his palatial vineyard home. At the time of the crash, he was attempting to cross State Road 29 – a busy highway that connects Napa and Calistoga – when he slammed into a 2014 Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48.

Lopez, of Calistoga, California, was slightly injured in the crash and complained of having pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and back when seen by investigators the following day. He also said he was suffering from headaches. He has declined to speak about the case, later invoking California’s Marsy’s Law which protects the privacy rights of victims and also allows them to pursue restitution from the person who harmed them if convicted. He is referred to in the complaint as ‘John Doe’ which also notes that he has since experienced headaches that he never did before as a result of the crash. Both Lopez and Pelosi declined treatment at the scene.

CHP sources told DailyMail.com that both cars were written off in the smash. DailyMail.com photos show how the two vehicles came to rest at the intersection of Walnut Lane and S-29 – just short of the Oakville general store. Damage caused by the crash was still visible 48 hours after the accident, including a parking sign that had been knocked down and injury to the fence surrounding a vineyard. The dramatic new development comes after DailyMail.com revealed Pelosi has a history of driving incidents and was involved in a smash that killed his brother David when he was 16.

According to a 1957 report in the San Francisco Examiner, Pelosi, who was then a high school sophomore, had collected David, 19, from the home of a girlfriend at 12:30am and the brothers had decided to take a ‘joy ride’. The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:40am close to the Crystal Springs Dam just outside of San Mateo and left David trapped under the car where he was throttled by his neck brace. Although a coroner’s jury later dismissed manslaughter charges against Pelosi, a patrolman quoted in contemporary news reports said David had told his brother to slow down seconds before the crash. He said: ‘This is a bad stretch – better slow down,’ as they approached a tight curve near the Crystal Springs Dam on the Skyline Highway – now California State Route 35.

Paul told Patrolman Thomas Ganley he tried to slow by shifting gears in the stick shift car, but lost control. ‘The car veered across the road, bounced back from a small embankment, climbed 20 feet up another, spun around and somersaulted simultaneously and ended upside down on the shoulder with both youths underneath,’ reported the Examiner. David, a freshman at the College of San Mateo, was dead on arrival at the hospital. The newspaper said David was probably strangled by a brace he wore to support a neck fracture he had sustained when he dived into shallow water in Lake Tahoe.

The San Mateo Times reported that Ganley and another patrolman Jack Rakestraw noted that David’s brace was ‘lodged tightly against his neck’. ‘They jacked up the car to relieve the pressure but the youth apparently was already dead,’ the Times reported. Paul Pelosi broke his collarbone in the crash and was trapped under the car for a while. He managed to free himself and call for aid. Pictured: Paul Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins.