Paul Pelosi pleads GUILTY to DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Napa County court on Tuesday.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to a count of DUI.

He was sentenced to three years’ probation and five days in prison, with credit for the time he had served.

As part of his probation, the House Speaker’s spouse must complete eight hours of a judicial work program and complete a three-month drinking and driving course.

He must also put an ignition lock on his vehicle for a year.

Pelosi was fined $150, TMZ said.

later tuesday, Fox News Channel reported that the California Highway Patrol had released photos and videos of Pelosi’s arrest.

Pelosi was in legal trouble for a May 28 incident in California’s wine country.

California Highway Patrol officers found Pelosi around 10 p.m. after he drove his Porsche through a stop sign and attempted to cross State Road 29 after a drunken dinner.

He totaled his car and collided with a 2014 Jeep.

his booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, after his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in Northern California

Dashcam footage shows Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nanchy Pelosi, with police after he wrecked his Porsche in California wine country on May 28

Images from the California Highway Patrol show Paul Pelosi’s wrecked Porsche. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $150 and sentenced to three years’ probation

The California Highway Patrol released an image of Paul Pelosi’s bruised hand after the accident on Tuesday

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Napa County court on Tuesday

A broken fence at the site of Paul Pelosi’s crash on May 28. Speaker of the House Husband Destroyed His Porsche After a Drunk Dinner

A police officer investigates damage caused by a May car accident involving Paul Pelosi in Oakville, California

Officers said Pelosi’s eyes appeared “red and watery.” “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and he had a strong smell of alcoholic drink coming from his breath,” a court document said.

A toppled no-parking sign at the site of Paul Pelosi’s May 28 crash in California’s wine country

California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene at 10 p.m. May 28 to find Pelosi sitting in the front of his car smelling booze.

Pelosi was on his way to the couple’s vineyard in St. Helena.

The other driver, 48-year-old Jesus Lopez, had minor injuries from the crash and told investigators the next day he had pain in his right upper arm, right shoulder and back, as well as a headache.

Pelosi failed a field test at the scene and officers described his eyes as “red and watery,” according to a court document first obtained by The New York Post.

When asked for identification, Pelosi gave the agents his “11-99 Foundation Card,” a charity that provides financial aid and scholarships to California Highway Patrol agents and their families.

Pelosi was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Pelosi was booked at 12:32 am – where his mugshot was taken – and held in jail until 4:30 am.

Napa County DA Allison Haley waited weeks to charge Pelosi, and finally did so on June 23 with two violations – one count of DUI causing injury and another of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher resulting in injury .

Pelosi’s blood alcohol level was 0.082 percent, court documents said.

In a previous trial, Pelosi’s attorney made a not-guilty plea on both charges.

Pelosi, who did not attend the hearing, also waived his right to a jury trial.

A settlement conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning, at which the IOU was subsequently filed.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island to give a kick-off speech to Brown University graduates when her husband had his accident.

She declined to answer questions about it during the aftermath, the local NBC affiliate in San Francisco reported.