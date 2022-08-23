Paul Pelosi is seen next to his wrecked Porsche in immediate aftermath of his drunken crash

A mugshot – that shows Paul Pelosi shamefaced in a brown suit – was taken shortly before he was released at 4.30am

Bleary-eyed and wobbly, this is Paul Pelosi photographed in the immediate aftermath of his drunken car crash in May.

Further photos, obtained by DailyMail.com, show close-up photos of his hands which were left battered and bruised by the crash.

On Tuesday, Pelosi, 82, pleaded guilty to one count of DUI causing injury and another of driving with .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, and was sentenced to three years on probation, a six-month drink driving course and a $150 fine.

Now DailyMail.com has obtained the complete California Highway Patrol investigative file which includes the injury photos as well as pictures of the scene.

Audio includes the dispatch call made late on the evening of May 28 and discusses a two-vehicle collision, while detailed reports shed further light on the crash.

The 82-year-old, it reveals, admitted to cops he had consumed a glass of champagne and a glass of wine with a dinner of pork chops and salad – but he claimed to have stopped drinking two hours before the 10pm crash.

Pelosi, who owns a home in nearby St. Helena, was arrested on the side of the road in Yountville, California, and booked into jail at 12.32am where he was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.08.

A mugshot – that shows him shamefaced in a brown suit – was taken shortly before he was released at 4.30am.

House Speaker Nancy was on official business in Rhode Island at the time and swiftly distanced herself from the incident.

According to the detailed CHP report compiled by officer Jesus Perez, cops arrived to find Pelosi inside his battered silver Porsche Carrera 4S, smelling of alcohol.

Pelosi is seen standing next to his crashed Porsche with a blood alcohol level of .08% following his wreck in May. An officer said Pelosi was able to get out of the car unaided but appeared ‘unsteady’ on his feet when asked to walk a few steps to collect his insurance papers

Paul Pelosi is seen at the wreck in May. DailyMail.com has obtained the complete California Highway Patrol investigative file which includes a photo of a bleary-eyed and wobbly Pelosi, pictures of his injured hands and photos of the crash

Pelosi is pictured bleary-eyed and wobbly in the immediate aftermath of his drunken car crash in May

According to the detailed CHP report compiled by officer Jesus Perez, cops arrived to find Pelosi inside his battered silver Porsche Carrera 4S, smelling of alcohol

Further photos, exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, show close-up photos of his hands which were left battered and bruised by the crash

Pelosi’s wrist is appears to be swollen, battered and bruised following the crash on May 28

Pelosi’s Porsche Carrera 4S is seen smashed up and with the airbags deployed in the aftermath of the crash

Pelosi described how his car had spun when hit by a white Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48, of Calistoga, California, and how he had lost control

New photos obtained by DailyMail.com give a full scope of the crash involving Paul Pelosi

Pelosi told cops that he had stopped ‘momentarily’ at a stop sign before spotting what he thought was a gap and ‘going for it’.

Pelosi described how his car had spun when hit by a white Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez, 48, of Calistoga, California, and how he had lost control.

Perez said Pelosi was able to get out of the car unaided but appeared ‘unsteady’ on his feet when asked to walk a few steps to collect his insurance papers.

Cops then asked Pelosi whether he had been drinking and what he had last eaten, with the 82-year-old saying he had enjoyed a meal of pork chops and salad, followed by a dessert during dinner with friends living nearby. The name of the friend was redacted from the report but it has previously been revealed that it was Alexander Mehran, a longtime friend and donor to Democratic causes.

He also admitted to having drank a glass of champagne before eating and having another glass of wine with dinner.

Pelosi was also asked for his license and handed it over with his ’11-99 Foundation card’ tucked underneath. The 11-99 Foundation provides emergency assistance to CHP employees and scholarships for their children.

Officer Perez noted he handed the card straight back to Pelosi but kept hold of his license.

Pelosi, who owns a home in nearby St. Helena, California, was arrested on the roadside in Yountville and booked into jail at 12.32am where he was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.08

Pelosi told cops that he had stopped ‘momentarily’ at a stop sign before spotting what he thought was a gap and ‘going for it’

After having blood taken, he was transported to Queen of the Valley hospital for medical treatment before being brought back to the jail where he complained of wrist pain due to the cuffs

The driver of the Jeep, Lopez, was left with minor injuries and has declined to speak about the case, later invoking California’s Marsy’s Law which protects the privacy rights of the victim and also allows them to pursue restitution from the person who harmed them if convicted

Pelosi also told officers he takes ‘half a dozen’ types of medication, among them statins which lower cholesterol and uloric which is given to people suffering from gout.

According to Officer Perez, Pelosi had to hold his shoulder for the walk to his patrol car for sobriety tests where he ‘visibly swayed’ during a balance test and was forced to clutch on to the patrol car during a one-leg test.

After failing the tests, Pelosi agreed to a blood test before being double handcuffed and taken to Napa County Jail where Perez left him seated on a bench in a briefing room with one hand cuffed to his seat.

After having blood taken, he was transported to Queen of the Valley hospital for medical treatment before being brought back to the jail where he complained of wrist pain due to the cuffs.

He was then booked and released.

The reports show that cops initially thought that Lopez, the other driver, may also have been drunk. But after he passed a field sobriety test, cops ruled that he was not.

Pelosi was sentenced to five days in the Napa County Jail but was let off with time served due to the six hours he spent there on the night of his arrest.

Under California law, the six hours counted as two days because they took place on either side of midnight, while two of the days were removed due to good conduct. The fifth day will be spent doing community service.

DailyMail.com obtained the detailed incident report of Paul Pelosi’s crash on the night of May 28, 2022

At the time of the crash on May 28, Pelosi was attempting to cross State Road 29 – a busy highway connecting Napa and Calistoga – when he slammed into a 2014 Jeep driven by Jesus Lopez at 10:22pm. He had pulled out of Walnut Lane, five miles south of his home with Nancy

House Speaker Nancy was on official business in Rhode Island at the time and swiftly distanced herself from the incident

Lopez was left with minor injuries and has declined to speak about the case, later invoking California’s Marsy’s Law which protects the privacy rights of the victim and also allows them to pursue restitution from the person who harmed them if convicted.

Photos from the scene show how the two vehicles came to rest at the intersection of Walnut Lane and S-29 – just short of the Oakville general store.

Damage caused by the crash was still visible 48 hours after the accident, including a parking sign that had been knocked down and injury to the fence surrounding a vineyard.