Paul Pelosi hired a private investigator to try to retrieve DUI crash report from cops 

Paul Pelosi hired a private investigator in the wake of his DUI crash to obtain the police report of the incident, according to documents obtained by DailyMail.com.

The 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty to drink-driving in the Napa Valley accident last week.

He was sentenced to five days in prison and three years’ probation after crashing his Porsche on May 28.

Within days, his legal team had hired Dawn King, a high-profile Napa Valley detective who charges at least $100 an hour, to help his case.

“Earlier last week, a private investigator named Dawn King arrived at our office and attempted to obtain a copy of the crash report involving Mr. Pelosi and Mr. Lopez,” California Highway Patrol Captain John Blencowe wrote in an email from 13 June. to Napa Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod.

“My staff requested an authorization letter to confirm that she was representing a stakeholder.”

Video released by California Highway Patrol shows Pelosi after the crash. In one scene, a trooper tells Pelosi that he doesn’t feel comfortable with Pelosi completing the sobriety test walking, because he is afraid that Pelosi might fall.

Pelosi with his 2021 Porsche, which was damaged in the crash. The other driver was in a 2014 Heep, which suffered ‘major collision damage’

He wrote that she returned with a letter from Pelosi’s attorney Amada Bevins, and that she had been asked for a copy of the crash report.

“My staff called Mr. Pelosi to verify these facts,” Blencowe continued, “and he confirmed that Ms. King was authorized to obtain a copy of the crash report on his behalf.”

King declined to comment.

However, her online biography says she became a private detective after a career as an FBI special agent.

She now runs a Napa agency called Dawn to Dawn Investigations.

In a 2018 interview, she said surveillance was a big part of her job and she charged $100 per hour.

“I’ve been following some big guys in this town,” she told the… Napa Valley Register.

Cheating spouses and child custody cases also make up a large part of her caseload, she added.

The communications to DailyMail.com by the California Highway Patrol Public Records contain details of the crash, as well as early morning emails to the Napa attorney warning her of the likely media exposure.

Blencowe described how officers were called to a head-on crash at 10:26 p.m. and determined Pelosi was guilty.

“We tried to quote him and release him, but he didn’t want anyone else to know about his arrest,” he wrote in an email to District Attorney Jennifer Haley at 3:57 a.m., with the subject ‘newsworthy arrest’.

“He had a medical at Queen of the Valley Hospital before being admitted to NCDC. My unit just finished booking him.

“I wanted to make sure you were aware, as his arrest is likely to generate a lot of media attention. For the time being, we are not releasing any information to the media.’

Details of the arrest were sent eight hours later.

House Speaker Nancy was on official business in Rhode Island at the time and quickly distanced himself from the incident.

According to the detailed CHP report prepared by officer Jesus Perez, police arrived to find Pelosi in his battered silver Porsche Carrera 4S, which smelled of alcohol.

Pelosi was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.082 percent, according to court documents. The legal limit for drivers in California is 0.080 percent.