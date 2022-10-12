Paul Newman reveals he had a ‘f*** hut’ with wife Joanne Woodward in new posthumous memoir

Though he is remembered as a sex symbol, the late Paul Newman’s posthumous memoir revealed that he didn’t feel that way until he met his wife Joanne Woodward.

The upcoming book, titled The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, shares intimate details of the Hollywood couple’s wedding, including their “f*** hut” where they would become “intimate, rowdy and bawdy.”

“Joanne gave birth to a sexual being,” Newman – who died in 2008 at age 83 – wrote in an excerpt from the book he was collaborating with. People. “We’ve left a trail of lust everywhere. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars.”

The book is based on interviews with the legendary Hollywood actor – known for films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Cool Hand Luke and The Hustler – as well as his friends and family over a five-year period in the mid-1980s.

The interviews were done by Newman himself and his friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern.

The actor spared no personal detail, at one point describing the couple’s love nest — located in their Beverly Hills home — as a separate room Woodward had furnished with a “double bed in a thrift store” and a “f*** cabin.” called. .

“It was done with such affection and joy. Even if my kids came, we’d go to the f*** hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and timid,” Newman said.

Newman also described his insecurities growing up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where he was too small to play soccer in school. He discussed how he was anything but a sex symbol in high school, and how that all changed when he met Woodward.

‘I felt like a goodman freak. Girls thought I was a joke. A merry buffoon,’ he shared in the book.

It wasn’t until he met Woodward in 1953, when they were both understudies on the Broadway play Picnic, that everything changed.

They started having an affair while he… was still married to first wife, Jackie Witte, with whom he had three children, Scott, Susan and Stephanie.

“I went from not really being a sexual threat to something completely different,” he said.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in 1958 and he married Woodward that same year.

“Joanne and I still drive each other crazy in different ways. But all the crimes, the betrayals, the difficulties have more or less leveled out over the years,” he said in the book.

The couple had three daughters, Nell, Melissa and Clea, and remained together until Newman died of cancer in 2008 at the age of 83.

Woodward is currently 92 and living with Alzheimer’s disease on the couple’s property.

Their daughter Clea proudly shared that while the couple’s quarrels ‘could be dramatic’ they ultimately ‘couldn’t walk’ and ‘fought really hard to stay together’: ‘There were times when it was pretty close, but they’ve got it. worked hard on it. Eventually they got together.’

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man hits bookstores October 18.