PAUL NEWMAN: It’s a scandal Ollie Robinson became such a scapegoat after the final Ashes Test

It was not good then. An England coach who publicly called out one of his players at a time when he was most vulnerable and the demand for a scapegoat was greatest.

Was Jon Lewis really acting in the interest of Ollie Robinson, who was recalled by England on Tuesday for the first two tests against South Africa, and the team when he questioned his fitness at the final Ashes Test in Hobart earlier this year?

Or did the fast bowling coach cover his own back as the investigation into another Ashes debacle began and the demand for heads to roll escalated?

Surely it didn’t seem like much good to a hugely talented bowler, who has had a rough start to his Test career.

Robinson left that Hobart test with a back spasm, but it turned out the injury was more serious when a similar problem curtailed his involvement in England’s warm-up match in Antigua, and then the entire West Indies tour.

When more stiffness in his back ruled Robinson from a county select team to face New Zealand in Chelmsford for the first Test this summer, it became clear that he had joined the long list of English bowlers who had been ruled out with serious back problems. But the Sussex sailor was the only one whose fitness for purpose was questioned.

Add to that serious dental work, a major Covid attack and food poisoning and it’s clear Robinson has had some bad luck with injury and illness after breaking through last year’s international summer when he took 28 wickets and was named one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year.

And that after his first day in Test cricket was overshadowed by the turnout, exposed at the most damaging moment possible in an example of modern ‘journalism’ at its worst, of historical racist and sexist tweets he sent out as a teenager.

The problem for Robinson since Hobart has been battling a story, created in part by Lewis, is that he lacks the elite fitness demanded at the highest level.

Perhaps that’s why he felt the need to withdraw from competitions when his back became stiff, because the last thing he needed was to break down in another high-profile collision.

But things have changed for the better. Robinson returned last week, now fully fit after an injection to his back and a long period of rehabilitation, taking nine wickets for Sussex in their Championship defeat to Notts.

Now he has been included in that 14-man England squad to face South Africa this month and will have the chance to make his claim to play in the first Test when he is named in the Lions squad to play the tourists in a four day next week in Canterbury.

How Robinson earns a change in fortune, and how a team from England without so many injured bowlers will need him in the coming weeks and months, perhaps starting in the series of three tests that begins at Lord’s on 17 August.

He may suffer even more injuries in the future. Most fast bowlers do that.

But he is a Test class bowler and should not be labeled unfit as at 28 he is starting the next chapter in what should still be a very successful international career.

Jason Roy’s decline seems permanent and unfortunately his time is up

It’s easy to see why England were previously so averse to dropping Jason Roy from their white ball side.

He was a key driver behind England’s transformation from dinosaurs to World Cup winners with his explosive and selfless percussion at the top of the order.

After losing Eoin Morgan and now, of the over-50s, Ben Stokes, they were reluctant to unleash another pillar of their greatest triumph.

But it has been clear for some time that the 32-year-old is in decline and new coach Matthew Mott’s statement after defeat to South Africa that ‘no one has a mortgage’ in one place looks like Roy’s downfall for the World Cup in October in to sound.

England have been so horrid to let Jason Roy fall off their white ball side before

It will be a huge shame if he takes the opportunity to end his career in England in glory, but it would definitely be the right decision.

The England whiteball teams now have to leave the incredibly successful Morgan era.

That means some hard decisions and some fresh faces, like Phil Salt and Harry Brook. Roy’s time is unfortunately over.