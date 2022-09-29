PAUL NEWMAN: Headingley, Mankad and Bazball… the good, bad and ugly of a very eventful season

A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status at the skin of their teeth and sent Yorkshire to its final relegation.

From the transformation of the England test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark days at Headingley, it has been a very eventful season.

Here, Sportsmails PAUL NEWMAN picks out the highs and lows.

Jonathan Bairstow celebrates after England beat India in test series decider at Edgbaston

TEST TRANSFORMATION

There is only one place to start. England’s test cricket couldn’t have been put on the back burner after another Ashes debacle and a defeat in the Caribbean left them one win in 17 and Joe Root had no choice but to resign as captain.

But the transformation this summer has been extraordinary, starting with what came as a surprise – if only because he had made such success with broadcasting – with the appointment of Rob Key as director.

What Key did next was start a process that is changing the face of the test game and giving genuine hope that the grand old format can not only survive in the modern franchise-driven world, but also become the vehicle for bringing new supporters to cricket. to fetch .

KEY UNLOCKS BAZBALL

And Key did it with the appointment of Ben Stokes as captain – it may have been the only viable option, but many of us had undue qualms about what it could do to England’s key player – and the imaginative and inspired recruiting of a man who had never coached in first-class cricket: Brendon McCullum.

And so Bazball, a word McCullum hates but is an expression of affection, was born and test cricket may never be the same.

Yes, there have been positive, attractive sides before. But while England won six of their seven Tests, it was really innovative – I don’t think they’ll ever bat first after winning the toss – and they now intend to revolutionize not just how Tests are played, as well as first-class cricket.

Coach Brendon McCullum (L) and captain Ben Stokes helped transform England

SOLVING THE PUZZLE

The Premier League season has ended with much grit over Sir Andrew Strauss’ High Performance Review, proposing to reduce the number of championship matches and the fudge of pointless red ball friendlies in August will probably never go down well.

There is, of course, an obvious solution to cricket’s planning puzzle and it’s one that everyone knows about, but no one will really tackle.

Down with the Hundred of Men. Everything else would fit into place without the unnecessary resize. Then throw all those marketing resources and regular TV slots into an upgraded T20 Blast.

IT’S ONE PROBLEM AFTER THE OTHER AT HEADINGLEY

One consequence of Strauss’s proposals – if they are ever adopted – is that this will be a very bad year to go down, because with two conferences under a first division scheduled for 2024, it will take at least two years to get back on track. leg to come.

So what a blow yesterday’s collapse by Hampshire in Edgbaston to the ever-troubled Yorkshire, which has been relegated at the end of a turbulent year in which they have managed to bung up all attempts to make amends for Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal .

Dark days indeed at Headingley as Warwickshire can celebrate a big break a year after winning the championship.

And the small matter of an Edgbaston thriller providing further evidence that there is little wrong with top-notch English cricket like the

Yorkshire relegated at the end of a turbulent year in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq scandal

REASONS TO BE HAPPY

It’s been a tough summer for English whiteball cricket after Eoin Morgan’s surprise retirement, but they’re still a good bet for next month’s World Cup.

One of the main reasons to be excited is the emergence of Harry Brook, who spent the summer waiting for a test opportunity that finally came when Jonny Bairstow broke his ankle in bizarre circumstances and then proved his quality in England’s overdue return to Pakistan with a stunning 81 off 35 balls in the third T20 international.

Brook is truly a once-in-a-generation talent who will become England’s next great red and white batsman.

MANKAD LEAVES A SOUR TASTE

The international season had to end sour, of course. I understand that the firing of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma in the final of the women’s one day international at Lord’s was within the law.

But there is no place for Mankading in the game. It used to be that any batter who backtracked too far was warned before a side even considered throwing them out. Make that warning mandatory and it should fix the problem.

And the ICC should let the on-duty umpires at Lord’s know if India has issued any warnings to Dean. Then we would know who is lying.