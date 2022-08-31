Paul Mullin is adored by Ryan Reynolds and is the next Welcome to Wrexham documentary star

Paul Mullin is a man who just wants to be at home in Liverpool with his family and, like him, the . tells Welcome to Wrexham documentary cameras, is said to have turned down £60,000 a week from China for that reason when he was a free agent two years ago.

Much of the focus on Mullin was his decision as the then League Two top scorer to drop back into the National League to join Wrexham.

There has been wild speculation about the money it took to get him to Wales and the two new episodes of the documentary produced by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to be released this week will center on Mullin.

Paul Mullin (right) has a superfan in Ryan Reynolds (left) and he’ll have many more after he becomes the next star in their Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which airs again this week

He’s introduced to viewers to the tune of Shane McMahon’s “Show me the Money,” but to Mullin – who says he still hasn’t watched the first few episodes – the talk of his pay is tiresome and “irrelevant.” for life’ ‘.

“I don’t understand why people care,” he says Sports post.

“I don’t go home and ask my friends, who are furniture makers, ‘how much are you getting?’ It’s totally irrelevant to life.

“It’s none of their business, nobody really cares. For me, I’m just going to play football and enjoy it and I’m not going to let that affect me. I just wanted to be with my family and Wrexham was the place for me.

Rob McElhenney (left) phoned Mullin personally to convince him to join the club in 2021

He finished 2021-22 as the National League’s top scorer but is tired of talking about his pay

“Of course they pay you well the way it went, but that’s not the main reason I came here. I wanted to be excited and live with my family and of course things help as they go, but I love it here, I would never want to leave.”

Viewers can also see Mullin off the pitch playing in a sandbox with his young son and while he will become popular for his exploits on the pitch, it’s his recognizability that could turn him into a social media superstar overnight. change .

New fans of the club – which club insiders estimate to number in the thousands after the series’ first two episodes – will see the board’s “expectation management” adviser Shaun Harvey McElhenney and Reynolds warn about when it comes to trying to land Mullin.

It took a personal phone call from McElhenney – who doesn’t make the cut – to lure him to Wales and he has two huge fans in the Hollywood couple.

For a striker who has spent his career in the lower divisions of English football, being the center of attention and being one of the stars of a documentary broadcast to millions is, as he puts it, “bizarre ‘.

“It’s kind of bizarre, it’s something you don’t expect in a documentary that will be shown across America,” he added.

‘I don’t really care. I just go on with my life and go on day to day and see what happens. Every day something different happens and I just embrace everything, nothing really touches me. I just roll with the punches, that sort of thing.’

Mullin rose to fame on social media after starring in a 1Password ad with Reynolds

Mullin, who recently signed a new deal to stay until at least the end of the 2024-25 season, has become a cult hero among supporters and has been blown away by the level of support not only from Reynolds and McElhenney but also from the fan base.

“When I signed, eyebrows were raised – but not from me and my family. We knew what we were getting into,” he said.

“My family wants me to be happy and excited and I couldn’t be happier to be here. I really enjoy my football and I’m pretty sure that shows on the pitch as I always try to smile, that sort of thing.”

And the chants of ‘we have Super Paul Mullin’?

‘I enjoy it. I loved it and they love coming to the games,” he said. “I think sometimes they feel a little special when the fans sing my name. My mommy and daddy always burst into tears and my lady comes home singing it and turning me on because she knows I don’t like hearing it in the house! We love it.’

Welcome to Wrexham airs on Disney+ any in the UK, and beyond FX and Hulu every Wednesday night in the US