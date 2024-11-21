Paul Mescal suits up for Gladiator II premiere with co stars Connie Nielsen and Fred Hechinger

Paul Mescal looked fantastic in a bright green suit at the Gladiator II premiere in New York on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Irish actor, who has just met his double, wore his double-breasted jacket unbuttoned and underneath he put on a shirt in nude tones.

His sharp gaze was punctuated by a pair of shiny black leather dress shoes and he looked typically handsome with his hair cut into a sleek, modern mullet.

The Normal People star wore a single long gold chain around her neck, which was accented with a small round pendant.

He was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Connie Nielsen, 59, and Fred Hechinger, 24.

Fred was similarly dressed in an olive green three-piece suit, while Connie brought femininity to her own dark gray suit.

He was joined at the premiere by his co-stars Connie Nielsen (center), 59, and Fred Hechinger (left), 24.

The trio coordinated in similar looks at the star-studded red carpet event.

Paul recently revealed the unexpected advice director Ridley Scott gave him before filming his first scenes for Gladiator II.

He plays Lucius in the epic and said he wasn’t afraid to take over from Russell Crowe, who won an Oscar for his role in the 2000 original.

But the actor did say he was left wondering “what the fuck does that mean?” after the cryptic advice of the 86-year-old filmmaker.

talking to him authentic HollywoodMescal recalled, “He comes up smoking a cigarette, pats me on the back and says, ‘Remember, your nerves are not good for me.'”

‘I thought, “What the fuck does that mean?” What I got out of it was, “This isn’t about you. So whatever legacy the film has, you’re really doing it a disservice if you can’t use it. It’s bigger than all of us making the movie. “Just go make the movie.”

Paul also shared the nickname his co-star Pedro Pascal gave him after undergoing intense training to get in shape for the role: ‘Paul the wall.’

In the midst of promoting the film, which hits theaters on November 22, Ridley spoke about his plans for a third installment.

“I have written 12 pages,” he revealed to The times Before confirming, he also started drawing storyboards.

The sequel stars Paul and Denzel Washington and has been praised by critics as “watchable and spectacular.”

Mescal pictured with GQ editor-in-chief Will Welch

The actors participated in a round table after the screening.

The screening took place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre. Paul listened attentively during the conversation with his co-stars.

And Scott also explained why Irish actor Barry Keoghan had to opt out of appearing in the highly anticipated film.

“Barry was locked up in Saltburn,” he shared with the New York Times.

Ridley congratulated Keoghan on his box office success, saying, “I think it’s maybe the best movie I’ve seen this year.”

He continued: “Anyway, Barry is one of the good guys, on the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and Paul.”

The renowned director gushed that “Barry is very complex and he really has it under control.”

‘I know it’s a challenge, but it’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquín, it’s worth it,’ he admitted.