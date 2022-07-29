Paul Merson urges Manchester United to ‘get rid of’ Cristiano Ronaldo sooner rather than later…

Paul Merson has told Manchester United to ditch Cristiano Ronaldo amid the Portuguese star’s desire to leave Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star has reportedly told United that he wants to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

And speaking in his column for the Daily Star, the former Arsenal playmaker believes the Red Devils should leave Ronaldo as soon as possible.

Merson wrote: ‘Manchester United must draw the line and lose Cristiano Ronaldo. The saga has to end sooner or later.

Paul Merson says Manchester United must get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo for another striker

“He’s told you what he wants, so why hold him? The boy won’t sit at home and do nothing, but he hasn’t played football and is now 37. Any footballer will tell you that to get fit you have to play football matches, that’s why they have pre-season practice matches.”

Ronaldo has so far missed United’s pre-season games and was not on the list of players traveling to Oslo on Saturday to play Atletico Madrid, as previously reported by Sportsmail.

Merson isn’t sure how the club’s supporters would handle it if he stayed at this stage, having stated he wanted out after United finished sixth last season.

“I really don’t know how the fans are going to take it now because he has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave,” added the 54-year-old pundit.

Portuguese player Ronaldo said he wants to leave United for Champions League football

“Nobody wants him and he’s stuck in limbo. I think United would have loved it if he had gone, of course they would, but it’s the way you do it.

“If they just say ‘see you later Ronaldo’, the fans will go crazy.”

Despite scoring 24 goals for United last season, Merson was critical of Ronaldo, saying ‘I don’t think he’s doing them any favours’ as he chose to focus on himself rather than the team.

“It’s good that he does, but it’s like a snooker player who earns 147s every game, but never wins a tournament,” Merson noted.

Merson does not understand why manager Erik ten Hag has not found a new striker

The ex-England star said United had to secure the rights to a new striker, and as the club has new management it would make sense to make that change in the short term.

Merson signed: “They are one of the biggest clubs in football and they don’t have a striker.

“Their striker is 37, which is not a good recruitment. You also appoint a manager in Erik ten Hag for a multi-year plan, you don’t just bring him in for a year or two.

“So if he has a plan, you have to get to work right away. Ronaldo will not be there next season, come what may. Even if he is, he’s another year older.

“This game is getting faster and faster now, so for me United need a new centre-forward in the transfer market.”

United can be expected to act quickly if they want to buy a new striker, with their first Premier League game at home against Brighton on 7 August.