Paul Merson lifts the lid on ‘close friend’ Matt Le Tissier’s Sky Sports sacking

Paul Merson has said that Matt Le Tissier was issued with several warnings before he was sacked by Sky, recalling the time he told his ‘close friend that it’s not always wise to be wise’.

Le Tissier – who worked for Sky for 15 years – was sacked in August 2020 after being a regular on Soccer Saturday, hosted by popular presenter Jeff Stelling.

The former Premier League footballer was given his marching orders after sharing his controversial views on a range of topics including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When asked about Le Tissier’s sacking, Merson said his ‘friend’ should have reined it in after being warned several times. He also said that Le Tissier did not need to ‘share his convictions’.

Talking further Rob Moore’s YouTube channel, Merson said: ‘We’re close me and Matt. We are close. My thing, as I said to Matt, and I think it’s a great compliment, sometimes it’s not always smart to be smart.

‘He had a couple of cautions and you know when you have a couple of cautions you pull it in. If you have certain beliefs, you don’t have to share them.

‘I was just on the radio now and came in and a good friend of mine who I really like and think is a top guy, Trevor Sinclair did something yesterday. He believes it, but he shouldn’t have said it.’

Le Tissier suggested Covid PCR tests ‘were the greatest fraud perpetrated against humanity’

He re-shared a photo that had been posted by a user in response to a video showing a police officer challenging a member of the public about his inability to wear a protective mask

He went on to add: ‘I think Tis (Le Tissier) got a couple of warnings. So, you know, if you have a couple of warnings, you pull it in.

‘That’s why sometimes it helps that I’m not smart. I am smart in some ways and not smart in other ways.

‘I love Tis. He was one of the best English footballers when talking about gifts. It’s a gift. But I don’t interfere.

‘I didn’t get involved in the Covid stuff. Those conversations, that way I’m just not that sharp on certain things, so I don’t say them.’

Le Tissier used his Twitter account to spread conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine to his 593,000 followers. It was reported that his post was also shared by Premier League footballers who were hesitant to be vaccinated.

Le Tissier received criticism on social media but went on to share more controversial beliefs about the pandemic – claiming ‘PCR tests were the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on humanity.’

On Twitter, Le Tissier retweeted a post suggesting that the media had ‘lied’ about certain events

The former footballer also suggested that news media were using ‘actors’ to portray the impact of Covid-19.

In an interview with The timesin relation to images of intensive care patients struggling to breathe due to Covid, Le Tissier said: “Some of them were actors, by the way.”

Le Tissier continued to share his belief in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He believed that images of the destruction in Ukrainian cities during the conflict ‘had been falsified.’

As a result, Le Tissier stood down as an ambassador for Southampton Football Club in April after he stopped apologizing for spreading conspiracy theories about Russia’s massacre of civilians in Bucha.

However, the former Premier League star later admitted that his Tweet questioning the veracity of the events in Bucha was ‘the wrong thing to do’.

Nevertheless, he was still fired by Sky.

Pictured: Bags containing the bodies of civilians residents say were shot by Russian troops

A visibly emotional President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the devastation in the war-torn city

Le Tissier told how he was told of his dismissal Rob Moore podcast: ‘Within five seconds I was told there was no more work for me at Sky.

‘I had about seven months left to run on my contract but I was told I wouldn’t be needed anymore.

“They didn’t really give a specific reason, they just said ‘the show went in a different direction’, those were the words I think they used. So I asked the question, ‘does this have anything to do with my posts on social media?”

‘To which their response was, “well we have to take the reputation of the company into account when making these decisions.” At which point I said “oh that’s interesting because at the moment you’re hiring someone who spat on a girl from his car”.

Le Tissier criticized Sky for holding on to Jamie Carragher – who had ‘spit on a girl’

Le Tissier played 270 Premier League games for Southampton and scored 100 goals

Jamie Carragher who spat on a young girl through his car. They suspended him for six months and then brought him back into the fold.

“I said, ‘don’t you think it could have hurt the company’s reputation at all?’ and I was told ‘we can’t talk about other people about this’. So it really was.”

Le Tissier played 270 times for Southampton in the Premier League and scored 100 goals. He also played eight times for England.