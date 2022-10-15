Paul Merson hails Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘the best finisher of all time’

<!–

Paul Merson has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher of all time after the Manchester United forward scored his 700th goal in his club career.

The 37-year-old scored the landmark goal in United’s 2-1 Premier League win against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Ronaldo has struggled for form and playing time this season under new manager Erik ten Hag, as the Dutchman favored minutes ahead of the squad’s younger forwards such as Marcus Rashford and summer signing Antony.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought his club career to 700 goals with his goal against Everton

The Portugal international has scored two goals in his 11 appearances in all competitions, but is still widely regarded as one of the best players around after his illustrious career.

In addition to his incredible goals, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Ors, seven league titles, six domestic cups and five Champions Leagues and many more accolades in his playing career during spells with Man United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He rejoined the Red Devils last summer and impressed when he finished the season as the club’s top scorer for the season, and Merson believes he is one of the best at what he does.

Paul Merson (pictured) has argued that Ronaldo is the ‘best finisher of all time’

Though he admitted returning to Old Trafford would be ‘difficult’ for the attacker due to a difference in the way he and the team play.

The former Arsenal player said on air sports“If I’m honest, the hardest part of this job was last season with Cristiano Ronaldo and sitting here and saying Manchester United are not going to win the league with Ronaldo on the team.

“He is one of the best players of all time. For me, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is in my opinion the best finisher of all time. He has 700 goals, I mean if you score 700 goals on a Sunday morning, that would take some work.

“It’s been difficult. The team he plays in and the way he plays, it was always a struggle and that’s why it was difficult. The man is a legend.’

Ronaldo hopes to increase his goal tally in Manchester United’s next game, which is tomorrow’s Premier League game against Newcastle.