Paul Kent fires back at 'idiots and d*******s' who trolled him for blasting Penrith's celebrations

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Veteran NRL journalist Paul Kent has hit back at the critics who lashed out at him in the wake of Penrith’s Grand Final triumph last week, calling them ‘idiots and d******s.’

Kent criticized the Panthers for what he perceived as disrespectful celebrations after they beat Parramatta 28-12 on Sunday to win back-to-back premierships.

In a stinging column on Daily Telegraphclaimed Kent that the ‘self-absorbed’ Penrith players’ antics were ‘damaging the NRL’ and that their ‘boorish’ behavior after the Grand Final triumph ‘devalued their own performance’.

NRL journalist Paul Kent has hit back at online trolls after he criticized the Panthers’ post-Grand Final celebrations as ‘boorish’

He wrote: ‘They [Penrith players] are sportsmen who seem to show no sportsmanship.

‘They continue as 16-year-old schoolboys. The hand luggage from some of the players since the win is immature and lacks humility.

‘There was nothing amiable about any of the behavior after the grand final, just as there was very little amiable after winning it last year. You cannot educate mugs.

He then doubled down during an appearance on Fox League’s NRL 360 show, insisting the Panthers were behaving ‘like rat mugs’ and running the risk of ‘ruining their own party’ with their celebrations.

Several Panthers stars were quick to react to the roasting on social media, with others sharing a satirical article from satirical news site The Betoota Advocate mocking the NewsCorp journalist.

While Kent’s views received plenty of support, the reaction from the Panthers meant he found himself in the firing line on social media, with fans lining up to mock his views.

But Kent insists trolls don’t bother him in the least.

‘They are idiots. I’m not on social media, but I get the occasional email from the d******s,’ he shared Daily Telegraph.

Jarome Luai’s Samoan place at the rugby league World Cup is under threat after the NRL Integrity Unit was alerted to a social media post which has since been deleted

“Seriously, they’re grown men painting their faces. How can you let them dictate you?

‘I really don’t care. Twitter is a made up place filled with made up people shouting made up opinions that they all agree on. Anyone who disagrees is blocked. You cannot appreciate their comments.’

Kent also defended his comments, suggesting the social media pile-on lacked any kind of “rational justification” to lead to constructive debates.

Kent accused the Panthers of tarnishing their own legacy with their excessive celebrations

‘If it was intelligent or rational reasoning that was different from mine, I might be worried I was wrong. But it is not. It’s not logical to think,’ he continued.

‘If their comments were considered and still different from mine, I might have reason to give them weight and take them seriously.

‘But they are really just baseless opinions and their own disagreements.’

Luai was one of several Panthers players who shared an article from satirical news website The Betoota Advocate mocking Kent

Kent had also blasted Penrith star James Fisher-Harris for describing the current Penrith side as the best Panthers team ever.

“There’s a complacency and they p*** at their own party, Penrith. Because they should be celebrated, this will be one of the great teams and they should be celebrated and remembered that way, but they’re just mugs, as they continue after a match.

‘Fancy James Fisher-Harris coming out and saying we’re the best Penrith team ever. It is the height of arrogance.

‘When the dust has settled and the result is in, guns are down, show some humility and grace to your opponents.’

Kent described James Fisher-Harris’ claim that the current Panthers side was the greatest Penrith team ever as ‘the height of arrogance’

In the wake of Kent’s criticism after the grand final, The Betoota Advocate wrote an article mocking him with the headline ‘Visibly Hungover Paul Kent disgusted by youthful Polynesians enjoying the fruits of hard work and talent.’

Screenshots of the article were shared on Instagram by Grand Final hero Brian To’o, James Fisher-Harris and five-eighth Jarome Luai.

“Love you Paul,” To’o captioned her Instagram story.

Teammate Jarome Luai captioned his screenshot with several crying laughing emojis, while Viliame Kikau also mocked Kent on Instagram.