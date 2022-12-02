Home Paul John Conoley has admitted to the murder of a random Queensland man
Categories: News

Paul John Conoley has admitted to the murder of a random Queensland man

‘Evil’ Man Admits To Killing Grandfather In Random Street Attack Before Dumping His Body In A Garbage Can

By Blake Antrobus For Nca Newswire

published: 02:41, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 02:41, Dec 2, 2022

A Queensland man has admitted to killing an eight-child grandfather in a violent and random street attack before leaving him to die in a rubbish bin.

But in a sudden twist in Paul John Conoley’s indictment on Friday morning, prosecutors revealed they would not proceed with a second unrelated murder charge alleged to have occurred a year before the deadly attack.

Conoley pleaded guilty to murder Steven Church, 50, in April 2019 at an intersection in the Logan suburb of Woodridge, south of Brisbane.

Paul John Conoley pleaded guilty to the April 2019 murder of Logan grandfather Steven Church

He was also charged with the 2017 murder of John Imber, 53, on the Gold Coast, but Attorney General Mark Green said they would not pursue charges.

Supreme Court Justice David Jackson said Conoley was fired on the charges.

Conoley wore a black suit and had his hair draped to his neck as he was escorted to the wharf by corrective services.

Asked if he had anything to say in response to his guilty plea, he replied simply, “No, Your Honor.”

The Crown alleges Conoley, a homeless man from Beenleigh, fatally assaulted Mr. Church at the intersection of Defiance and North Roads in Woodridge at around 5am.

He then allegedly attempted to dump Mr Church’s body in a rubbish bin before fleeing.

Mr Conoley was captured making faces at photographers while being escorted from Logan police station following his 2019 arrest

Mr. Church died on the way to hospital.

The pair were complete strangers and had never met.

Steven Church was allegedly murdered by Mr Conoley in 2019. Original photo run by Nine News.

The court was told practitioners needed a two-hour hearing in February.

Conoley will return to court on February 9.

