Paul Ince admits Premier League management came ‘too early’ for him

Just a few more weeks. That was the plan. Hold the fortress until they can find someone else. ‘That old chestnut,’ smiles Paul Ince from behind the counter in the manager’s office on the Reading training ground.

He is in his eighth month in charge. Back in its natural habitat after eight years of not playing football. Competitive fire is back in his stomach and his team is third in the championship, with 18 points from 10 matches, despite being under a transfer embargo.

“In my head the plan was two or three games and I would be comfortable,” says Ince. “I was thinking: keep the ship stable, get some standards in the building, get some fun back in the building – never easy if you don’t win – and change the culture a little bit.”

Paul Ince loves his return to management life with Reading after being out of the dugout for eight years

When Reading lost his fourth game 4-0 at Nottingham Forest, Ince searched the papers for names associated with the job but found nothing. Football’s grapevine was quiet, so he continued, in a run of just one defeat in seven games. The threat of relegation abated and when owner Dai Yongge asked him to stay until the summer, he accepted.

“One of my greatest achievements as a person,” says Ince, looking back on last season. “You listen to people criticizing, doubting, gamblers coming out and saying it’s a big risk, and I get that.

“When you’re out that long it’s a risk, but I know I can lift players who are down and need some guidance. That’s something I’ve always done, to clubs like Macclesfield and Blackpool.

The former Manchester United and his English midfielder have Reading flying in the championship

“It felt good to keep up with them because this was a Premier League club not too long ago. You look at the stadium, the training ground and the staff and you know that if you go to League One, you have to cut spending and get laid off.”

He enjoyed working with his son Thomas again, who had just been loaned to Reading from Stoke, and a familiar feeling developed. Gradually he was pulled back inside. “That little feeling of nervous excitement in your stomach before a game, like I used to have when I was playing,” says Ince. “It’s funny because if they had asked me to become a permanent manager in the beginning, I probably would have said no.

‘Eight wonderful, stress-free years and then suddenly everyone has an opinion about you: ‘Don’t do this, do this, you’re a turd, put it on, take it off’. Why put yourself in the pressure cooker again?

Sir Alex Ferguson is not his main inspiration which he revealed while his wife Claire took on that mantle

“There was no director of football, no scouting system, the club was not what it should be. I knew the budget would have to be cut massively.

“We can’t buy players. We are putting together a team with players on loan and free transfers because we are under this embargo, but we know that if we can stay in the league this year we might have two or three years to build something special.

“Managers always talk about projects when they know they can get out in six games, but I feel like I have a better chance of making this project with this owner than I would elsewhere.

“He is receptive, he puts a lot of money into the club and wants to do it right.”

Reading, after a few tough years flirting with relegation, is flying to the top of the division

This couldn’t be further removed from his previous managerial experience at Blackpool, when he was sacked by chairman Karl Oyston while taking his UEFA Pro license at St George’s Park.

“I came out and found about 50 missed calls from my wife,” Ince says. “I called her back, afraid something had happened to one of the kids. She said, “Didn’t you hear, Karl Oyston fired you”. He hadn’t even told me in person.

‘That was disappointing. We were in the middle of the pack with one of the lowest budgets in the championship and I felt despondent and wondered if I could still care about it.’

Ince, 54, may have won the top prizes of the game and captained his country, but his managerial career started at the bottom. Macclesfield was seven points adrift in League Two with no win in 15 games when he got the job in October 2006.

Players Like Lucas Joao Make Reading Fans Believe In Better Days Led By Ince

“After all the big games, cup finals and England internationals I played in, I was never more nervous than before that first team meeting in Macclesfield,” he says.

‘I couldn’t sleep the night before. In a small locker room with all the players just looking at me, hanging on every word, taking it all in, and I was shaking. It was terrifying.’

Ince kept them high and then joined Milton Keynes Dons where he won promotion and the EFL Trophy at Wembley in his first season before becoming the first black British manager in the Premier League with a move to Blackburn at the age of 40 .

“Honestly, it was too early for me,” he admits. ‘I wasn’t ready. It was a different generation of players than when I played in the Premier League. You had to be a little softer with some of them, holding their hands. Some weren’t even that good.

“It was tough but fun, and I was devastated when I lost my job because I learned a lot. But if you dive into the Premier League and it doesn’t change quickly, then they have to make changes.

Despite the club struggling for funds and players, the current group looks united

“Tom Finn was the secretary there and he was devastated when he called to tell me because he knew I didn’t have a decent lash.

“I made mistakes, but I learned a lot and I promised myself that if the opportunity came again, I would know what to do.”

At that level, there would be no second chance. Ince returned to Milton Keynes, but was unable to recreate the magic of his first term in office, and then there were brief unsatisfactory spells in Notts County and Blackpool.

Ince admitted his time at Blackburn in the Premier League came too early for him as manager

The former midfielder said he struggled with some players during his time at the club because they were different from how he and his teammates had been in his day.

Eight years outside of football followed. At first he resisted “fire fighting” jobs that didn’t appeal to him. He toyed with the idea of ​​coaching abroad. And he settled into a rhythm that combined TV work with family life.

He watched his son Thomas play and golf with his other son Daniel, who is playing from scratch and about to turn pro. He also spent time with his daughter Ria, who is studying international business and Mandarin at university, and, he admits, crawling under the feet of his wife Claire.

They attended school together in Dagenham and have been married for 32 years. Ince says: ‘When people ask if my inspiration is Sir Alex Ferguson or John Lyall, I’ll say it’s my wife Claire.

“She went through a lot in the ’80s, when white and black people weren’t often seen as couples together. She gave up her job to move to Manchester with me, away from her family.

Wife Claire is the former player’s source of inspiration in life, even though he sometimes got under her skin!

“We’ve been married for 32 years and she’s used to me not being around. To have me back in the house every minute of the day was a pain in her neck for her.

“I would come down in the morning to find a list on the table: do this, do that, go to the dumpster, change a light bulb, a package is coming.”

Then came the call to fix Reading. After Ince agreed to stay permanently, they installed Mark Bowen as head of football operations and Brian Carey as director of recruiting.

“We’re trying to move forward,” he adds. “There’s a lot of work to do here and I realized I wanted to be a part of that.

Reading is still focused on surviving with the foot on the accelerator this season until they hit the 45-point mark

‘Reading is a wonderful club with a great owner. My energy is not exhausted by worrying about what he might do. We all understand where we stand. The fans understand.

“They stand behind the team and the players are a great bunch. No egos, no bad eggs. They keep fighting like they showed last year because they know if they don’t keep fighting they will lose.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not under pressure, but in a perverse way the embargo and the small crew could help us.

“It’s a good start, but it’s only ten games and we have to go through. We have to stay in the league, that’s the number 1 priority. Until we get to 45 points, the foot will be on the accelerator.’ Ince is firmly in the groove again.