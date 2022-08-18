Paul Green’s brain donated to science to find possible concussion link to his tragic death aged 49

Paul Green’s heartbroken family donated his brain to science to find out if he suffered a fatal concussion.

The Australian Sports Brain Bank has acknowledged the donation as research continues to better understand the condition of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Green was found dead in his Brisbane home last Thursday at the age of 49.

He left behind his wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed, with the news that rocked the rugby league community.

The Green family posted the following message on the Sports Brain Bank website, aiming to raise up to $150,000 for research.

Green was found dead at his Brisbane home last Thursday, aged 49 (pictured with Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds)

“In memory of our beloved Paul, we ask that you support the pioneering work of the Australian Sports Brain Bank,” it read.

“Paul was known for always taking care of others. We’re proud that part of his legacy will take care of the brain health of everyone else involved in the game he loved. Amanda, Emerson and Jed.”

The Premiership-winning North Queensland coach in 2015 has also played for the club alongside stints with Cronulla, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and Brisbane.

He had recently been in talks with the NRL’s 17th franchise, the Dolphins, to join Wayne Bennett as a member of his coaching staff next year.

Green also coached the Queensland State of Origin team in 2021.

He won the Rothmans Medal with the Sharks in 1995 and many believe that had he not been injured he may have piloted the Roosters to the 2002 premiership as a halfback.

Cowboys coach Paul Green is sprayed with champagne by his players after winning the 2015 NRL Grand Final

NRL legend Johnathan Thurston is still trying to make sense of the death of his former coach and close friend Paul Green

Green also led North Queensland’s remarkable run to the 2017 Grand Final, which they lost to Melbourne.

He’s also not the first NRL identity to donate his brain to science.

In 2019, Parramatta Eels legend Peter Sterling made the decision amid growing concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Athletes in other sports, such as NFL, ice hockey, soccer, and rugby, have suffered CTE later in life as a result of repeated head injuries sustained during their athletic career.

“This has been an ongoing concern as we learn more in the future,” Sterling told Macquarie Sports Radio at the time.

“I’ve said yes to donating my brain to science in the future and I believe it will help players for years to come.”

Current roosters five-eighth Luke Keary is on the same page, stating that the testing is “only beneficial.”

A year earlier, an autopsy revealed that Bulldogs’ favorite son, Steve Folkes, suffered from CTE before dying at age 59

In 2018, former Bulldog hardman Steven Folkes died at his home at the age of 59, reportedly of a heart attack.

An autopsy revealed that the club legend who became prime minister and coach suffered from CTE before dying.

In the NFL in the US, players past and present have voluntarily agreed to have their brains tested.

Former Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler had CTE, as did NFL Hall of Famer and TV sports commentator Frank Gifford.

He played for the New York Giants for 12 years, beginning in 1952, and after his death in 2015, his family said they suspected he “suffered the debilitating effects of head trauma” while he was alive.

In 2015, Boston University researchers confirmed CTE in 87 of the 91 deceased former NFL players they tested.

dr. Ann McKee, a professor of neurology at Boston University, also concluded that “no position on the field was immune,” meaning any player can get CTE, which is also linked to depression.