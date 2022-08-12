Paul Green was ‘instrumental’ in delivering historic State of Origin match to Townsville

<!–

In the wake of his death that sent shockwaves across Australia, it has been revealed that rugby legend Paul Green played a pivotal role in delivering a State of Origin match in Townsville.

Tributes have poured in for the premier-winning coach after he was found dead at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning. Queensland Police do not consider his death suspicious.

And QRL boss Bruce Hatcher has lifted the lid on the ‘instrumental’ role Green played in taking the league’s biggest game to Northern Queensland last year.

Paul Green played a pivotal role in delivering State of Origin to Townsville last year

The 49-year-old coached the Maroons before their series defeat to New South Wales last year

With Covid sweeping through the East Coast, the viability of the MCG hosting game waned rapidly. Green suggested moving the game to Townsville and getting the mill moving for the game move.

“He was the one most instrumental in getting that game to Townsville,” recalls QRL chairman Hatcher News Corp.

“He was very passionate about North Queensland. Rob Moore (former QRL CEO), Paul and I were sitting in the back of a taxi on our way to a meeting and he said, “You haven’t done enough to get Origin to Townsville, this is the perfect opportunity”.

“I texted the Prime Minister (Annastacia Palaszczuk) and said that we should actively work on this. She replied within 20 seconds and said ‘great idea’.

“The rest is history. Remarkably, everything else sprang from his pursuit of it. That was Groentje.

“There’s a good chance we won’t see a new Origin game in Townsville. He had a passion for the game and the state. He lived the values.’

QRL boss Bruce Hatcher said Green was served a ‘s*** sandwich’ with his group of players

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans have called for a statue of the premiership winner to be erected

Unfortunately, the Maroons suffered a loss 50-6 but the game gave the city a huge boost. Queensland lost the second game and with it the series, but Green recorded a consoling victory in Game III. Hatcher says Green had a rough hand last year.

“His approach to Origin was exemplary. He was a very well planned coach but all our teams in Queensland were in the bottom half of the NRL last year,” he added.

“He inherited a sandwich and it got worse. Nothing went right. Our protagonists didn’t play well and a lot of players were injured.’

A fan posted on Facebook that a statue would be an appropriate way to honor Green

A number of fans agreed with those feelings and would like to see a statue

Meanwhile, Cowboys fans have urged the NRL club to erect a statue in honor of Green, the coach responsible for delivering their only premiership in 2015.

“I believe the Queensland club or government should pay to erect a statue of Paul Green outside our home to honor the memory of our premier-winning coach,” a fan suggested on Facebook.

A plethora of fans echoed that sentiment, with some suggesting a statue of the former coach featuring club legend Johnathan Thurston would be a fitting tribute.