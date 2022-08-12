Paul Green was ‘an emotional wreck’ at his mate cricket legend Andrew Symonds’ funeral

<!–

Rugby legend Paul Green was an ’emotional wreck’ at the funeral of his close friend Andrew Symonds.

Symonds was buried at Riverway Stadium in Townsville in late May, after he died at the age of 46 in a car accident outside of Townsville in northern Queensland.

The star halfback and premiership-winning coach was extremely close to the Australian cricket great, and his death left him “a broken man,” a source close to Green told Daily Mail Australia.

Green burst into tears at the funeral, and when his son saw how upset he was, he began to cry too.

Green’s family and friends remain in shock at his decision to end his own life, as the player was financially secure and even bought himself an expensive boat.

“But he was still looking for a coaching role – he hadn’t committed to the Dolphins yet and was still scanning the Gold Coast Titans,” the source said.

Green’s friendship with Symonds was forged through a mutual love of cricket, rugby league and fishing

The social media photos of both men show countless photos of their valuable catches (pictured)

Queensland Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning after he failed to respond in his garage.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that Green, 49, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” she said. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

Green has since been confirmed to have committed suicide, leaving behind his wife Amanda and their children, Jed and Emerson.

Green’s friendship with Symonds was forged through a mutual love of cricket, rugby league and fishing.

Both men’s social media photos feature numerous photos of their valuable catches.

Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys celebrates with coach Paul Green after winning the 2015 NRL Grand Final

Former Sharks teammate Mat Rogers – who was with Green in Sydney this past weekend – labeled his friend an ‘incredible competitor who never took a step back’

Green also told Rogers he had bought a new boat and the dual international said he was ‘looking forward to going for a ride’

Green’s sudden passing has shocked many in rugby league circles, including former Cronulla teammate Mat Rogers.

The pair were in Sydney last weekend and played a round of golf on Friday before attending a past players reunion 24 hours later at Shark Park, where Craig Fitzgibbons’ team defeated St George Illawarra in the derby.

“We spent some time together. He (Green) told me about the new boat he just bought for the family and I was looking forward to going for a ride,” said a shattered Rogers.

“I can’t believe he’s gone…I appreciate the time I spent with him.”

Rogers described Green, 49, as an “incredible competitor who never stepped back.”

He often turned to the coach who won the premiership at the Cowboys for advice after recently setting up his own player management company.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.