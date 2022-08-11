Paul Green: NRL coach’s last appearance at Cronulla Sharks game: ‘Great to be back’

Paul Green’s last public appearance was just days before his death from shocking events. He spoke of his “good memories” while attending an NRL game with former teammates.

The death of the legendary NRL figure – who won one of the sport’s highest honors as a player when he received the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – has left the football world in shock and mourning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Those close to the ex-Cronulla star are devastated, saying there was no indication that he was ill.

Green joined dozens of iconic Sharks stars as they toured PointsBet Stadium for their match against arch-rivals St George Illawarra for Old Boys Day Saturday night – appearing in good spirits during a short interview.

“It’s great to be back,” Green told Sharks ground announcer Dane Wheeler.

“It’s a great night, great crowd and the weather is good for Shark Park so let’s hope the footy is great.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories and it’s great to catch up with all the old guys today, there’s been a lot of laughs and it’s been really well done by the club.”

Green, who played for Cronulla from 1994 to 1998 and won the premiership as coach of the North Queensland Cowboys in 2015, was found in the garage of his Brisbane home on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were called to a home in Wynnum just after 10am on Thursday after a 49-year-old man failed to respond.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” she said. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

He leaves behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

Green was a star as a player and coach, earning one of the game’s highest honors when he won the Rothmans Medal in 1995

Green was only in his second year coaching the North Queensland Cowboys when he led them to their only premiership in 2015

Green retired as coach of the Cowboys in 2020, but was still highly regarded in the league and would become Wayne Bennett’s assistant with the Dolphins next year.

He was in Sydney this past weekend for a reunion of the Cronulla Sharks, the team for which he starred as halfback from 1994 to 1998, leading them to the 1997 Super League grand final.

Green played for the Cowboys, Roosters and Eels in a first-class career that lasted 10 years and ended in 2004, netting 162 games with 37 tries to his name.

Green leaves behind his wife Amanda (pictured together at the 2017 Dally M Awards) and his children Jed and Emerson

The halfback won the Rothmans Medal in 1995 when he played for Cronulla (pictured) – the team he helped to the Super League grand final in 1997

The small half played seven State of Origin games for Queensland from 1998 to 2001 and played two games for the Australian Super League team in 1997.

His stellar coaching career began with the Cowboys in 2014 and the following year he led the club to their only premiership, a thrilling 17-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in extra time.

Green coached Queensland’s State of Origin team for one series in 2021. When he resigned from that job last September, it seemed certain that he would resume his days as NRL coach.

He was linked to the Wests Tigers late last season and would join the Dolphins next year.

Green’s death will hit the NRL hard.

In addition to those who still play in North Queensland, he has coached several players who started their careers in Townsville or played for the Maroons last year.

Green embraces Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans after the Maroons won game three of last year’s State of Origin series – his last game as coach

On Thursday night alone, Cameron Munster, Xavier Coates and Viliame Kikau were on the field just hours after learning of their former coach’s death.

Green was in Sydney this past weekend for the ex-players’ reunion from Cronulla, a club where he played 95 games before moving north to the Cowboys.

He was also part of the Sydney Roosters’ 2002 premiership winning squad, before finishing his playing days at Parramatta and Brisbane.

Paul Green’s Career in Rugby League PLAYER 162 first class games played

Moved from Brisbane to Cronulla in 1994, played 95 games for the Sharks

Joined the Cowboys in 1999, made 35 appearances

Signed to the Roosters where he played 20 games from 2001-2002

Joined Parramatta in 2003 and played seven games

Ended his career with the Broncos with five games

Represented Queensland in seven Origin games

Represented Australia and Queensland in the Super League in the late 1990s COACH Head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys for 167 games (2014-2020), winning a premiership in 2015

Queensland Head Coach in 2021 State of Origin Series

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Queenslander and former Bronco, Paul Green,” the Broncos tweeted.

“A legend on and off the pitch is gone way too soon.”

His passing is another shocking loss to the Australian sports community following the deaths of Australian cricket legends Rod Marsh, Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds – a close friend of Green’s – earlier this year.

For help in a crisis, call 000. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.