Paul Green: Mark Beitz and Luke Daziel-Don recall last conversations with their legendary best mate

Paul Green’s childhood friend has revealed how he spoke to him hours before he was found dead, while another told the hopeful last text message he sent to the NRL legend.

Green, 49, was found unresponsive at his Brisbane home on Thursday and unable to be revived, as his death shook the NRL community to its foundations.

Leading figures from the sport lined up to pay tribute to him and now his childhood friend Mark Beitz has revealed how he spoke to him late on Wednesday.

After meeting Green through his beloved Wynnum Manly Seagulls junior team rugby league club, Beitz forged a lasting friendship with the star.

The couple had been friends for nearly half a century and grew up together in Wynnum in eastern Brisbane.

Beitz said he and Green were talking about something they bought with a few other buddies a few hours before his death.

Green (pictured with his wife Amanda) was found unresponsive at his home in Brisbane. His family said they are ‘still trying to understand this tragedy’

Green’s childhood best friend Mark Beitz (pictured) told the Queensland media that his childhood friend was looking forward to getting on the boat they bought together the day before his death

“He (Green) was pretty excited to do this so he could get out on the water and relax and fish with the family,” Mr Beitz told the courier post.

In the meantime. Luke Dalziel-Don, who captained the Wynnum Manly Seagulls under Green’s coaching and led the squad to consecutive premierships a decade ago, revealed he planned to catch up with Green on Thursday.

“Myself, Greeny and Tyson Maher, who used to be boxers, usually catch up every few weeks to box at Wynnum and Thursday was that day,” he said.

“Tyson and I messaged the group chat, but unfortunately Greeny never replied.”

Both of Green’s closest friends remembered how he was one of the most loyal friends they had.

NRL boss Peter V’landys also urged all men struggling with depression or mental illness to reach out, speak up and seek support.

Luke Dalziel-Don (pictured) captaining the Wynnum Manly Seagulls to two consecutive premierships under Green was meant to catch up for a sparring with his beloved former coach the day Green died

Lovers gather at Green’s childhood home in Brisbane Wynnum on Thursday

Paul Green (pictured from LR with the family’s dachshund Dasher, daughter Emerson, son Jed and wife Amanda) was found dead in his garage just a day after his son’s ninth birthday as his disintegrated family spoke out after the loss of the beloved NRL figure

‘It [Green’s death] just show you how fragile life is and that we need to take care of each other,” he said.

“If there’s a message, it’s that people doubt themselves or have problems, that’s a normal human reaction. Talk about it, talk about it.

“We all continue to doubt ourselves, we all go through terrible times, but it doesn’t hurt to talk to someone about it and this is a classic example.

“If anything comes out of this, which is one of the saddest things I’ve seen in rugby league, it’s people reaching out when they have problems.”

ABS data shows that three-quarters of suicide deaths in 2020 were male, with 26.7 percent of those deaths being caused by people aged 40 to 54.

The male suicide rate rose from 16.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2011 to 18.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2020. More than 25 percent of Queensland’s 759 suicides in 2020 were men aged 40 to 59.

Green left behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

Greens’ wife came home to find him dead in their garage a day after their son’s tenth birthday.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” a police spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636