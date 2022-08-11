Paul Green is found dead in his garage the day after his son’s ninth birthday

Paul Green was found dead in his garage just a day after his son’s ninth birthday, as his disintegrated family came out after the loss of the beloved NRL figure.

The 49-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in Brisbane after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Queensland Police said the circumstances of his death were “not suspicious” and an autopsy will be performed.

Green leaves behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

Former chairman of the North Queensland Cowboys, Laurence Lancini, who hired Green to coach the squad in 2014, said he was a ‘broken man’ after hearing the news.

“I feel absolutely devastated, I believe it was his son Jed’s birthday yesterday,” he told News Corp Australia.

Green’s heartbroken family broke their silence on Thursday afternoon, describing the rugby legend as a “devoted husband, loving father and wonderful brother and son.”

Paul Green (pictured from LR with dog Dasher, daughter Emerson, son Jed and wife Amanda) was found dead in his garage just a day after his son’s ninth birthday, as his disintegrated family spoke out after the loss of the loved one NRL figure

Dozens of mourners, including Broncos legend Andrew Gee (center, in black coat) seen arriving at Green’s Brisbane home after his shocking death on Thursday

Green’s family said in a statement on Thursday that they are “still trying to understand this tragedy.” Green was found unresponsive in the garage of the family home

Green is seen with his wife Amanda at the Dally M Awards in Townsville in 2015

Green celebrates with footy star Johnathon Thurston after winning 2015 NRL Grand Final

“Today we are devastated. We can’t find the words that come close to expressing our feelings, but we want to express our gratitude to those who reached out with their love and support.

“Paul was so loved by so many and we know this news will arouse tremendous interest, but at this point we ask for privacy. Our family is still trying to understand this tragedy.”

Dozens of family and friends gathered at the family home this afternoon to pay their respects, including former Broncos legend Andrew Gee.

The death of the former halfback – who won one of the highest honors in the sport as a player when he received the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – has left the football world in shock and mourning.

Green retired as coach of the Cowboys in 2020, but was still highly regarded in the league and would become Wayne Bennett’s assistant with the Dolphins next year.

He was in Sydney this past weekend for a reunion of the Cronulla Sharks, the team for which he starred as halfback from 1994 to 1998, leading them to the 1997 Super League grand final.

Green played for the Cowboys, Roosters and Eels in a first-class career that lasted 10 years and ended in 2004, netting 162 games with 37 tries to his name.

The death of the former halfback – who won one of the sport’s highest honors as a player when he took home the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – has left the football world in shock and mourning (pictured is Green with Maroons player Christian Welch)

Green can be seen starring for the Sydney Roosters during the 2001 NRL season

The small half played seven State of Origin games for Queensland from 1998 to 2001 and played two games for the Australian Super League team in 1997.

His stellar coaching career began with the Cowboys in 2014 and the following year he led the club to their only premiership, a thrilling 17-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in extra time.

Green coached Queensland’s State of Origin team for one series in 2021. When he resigned from that job last September, it seemed certain that he would resume his days as NRL coach.

He was linked to the Wests Tigers late last season and would join the Dolphins next year.

Green’s death will hit the NRL hard.

In addition to those who still play in North Queensland, he has coached several players who started their careers in Townsville or played for the Maroons last year.

Green embraces Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans after the Maroons won game three of last year’s State of Origin series – his last game as coach

Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, at 10am on Thursday morning, after he failed to respond in his garage.

Family friends and football fans paid tribute to Green who was found dead in his home on Thursday

Cameron Munster, Xavier Coates and Viliame Kikau are among those who will take to the field on Thursday evening, hours after learning of the death of their former coach.

Green was in Sydney this past weekend for the ex-players’ reunion from Cronulla, a club where he played 95 games before moving north to the Cowboys.

He joined dozens of iconic Sharks stars on a lap of honor around PointsBet Stadium before their match against arch-rivals St George Illawarra for Old Boys Day last Saturday night – and appeared in good spirits during a short interview.

“It’s great to be back,” Green told Sharks ground announcer Dane Wheeler.

“It’s a great night, great crowd and the weather is good for Shark Park so let’s hope the footy is great.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories and it’s great to catch up with all the old guys today, there’s been a lot of laughs and it’s been really well done by the club.”

Green was also part of the Sydney Roosters’ 2002 premiership winning squad, before finishing his playing days at Parramatta and Brisbane.

Ex-Cronulla star Martin Lang paid tribute to his good buddy after the shocking news broke.

Paul Green’s Career in Rugby League PLAYER 162 first class games played

Moved from Brisbane to Cronulla in 1994, played 95 games for the Sharks

Joined the Cowboys in 1999, made 35 appearances

Signed to the Roosters where he played 20 games from 2001-2002

Joined Parramatta in 2003 and played seven games

Ended his career with the Broncos with five games

Represented Queensland in seven Origin games

Represented Australia and Queensland in the Super League in the late 1990s COACH Head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys for 167 games (2014-2020), winning a premiership in 2015

Queensland Head Coach in 2021 State of Origin Series

‘This is so sad. Paul was a good mate, we moved to Sydney together in 1993… the start of an excellent career as a player/coach,” he wrote.

My sincere condolences to Paul’s wife, children and his dear mom and dad. Rest in peace mate.’

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Queenslander and former Bronco, Paul Green,” the Broncos tweeted.

“A legend on and off the pitch is gone way too soon.”

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg expressed his shock after seeing Green in a good mood recently.

“So sad to hear of Paul Green’s passing. I recently enjoyed some time with him and he was in a good mood and looking forward to the next phase of his life,” he wrote.

The passing of the Sharks and Cowboys champion is another shocking loss to the Australian sports community following the deaths of Australian cricketing legends Rod Marsh, Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds – a close friend of Green – earlier this year.

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.