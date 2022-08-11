Paul Green helped a ‘struggling family who were robbed of everything

<!–

Many stories have come in about Paul Green’s caring nature following the news of his death, and one journalist has lifted the lid on a generous act that truly showed the kind heart of the premiership-winning coach.

Green, 49, was found dead at his Brisbane home this morning, leaving behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson. Queensland Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Following Green’s death, many of his former teammates and personalities from the wider world of rugby league paid an emotional tribute to the ex-Cowboys coach.

Stories of Paul Green’s generosity have come to light after the shocking death of the NRL legend

Wendell Sailor admitted he “cryed all day” while supercoach Wayne Bennett said the news of his death was “just unbelievable”.

And now a journalist who covered the Broncos during Green’s time with the NRL club has lifted the lid on an act of generosity that only came to light in the hours since his shocking death.

“Wrote a story for a newspaper about a struggling family who had been robbed of everything, including their child’s shoes, which were out of order,” Jason Gee wrote on Twitter.

“Paul Green, then with the Broncos, called looking for contact details, to send them footy gear, [and] asked us not to tell a story about it. Champion person.’

Elsewhere, stars past and present have come out en masse to write kind words for Green.

Tigers star Jackson Hastings wrote he “couldn’t believe the news,” while Cowboys half Chad Townsend said his “thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

Green’s former team-mate and close friend Martin Lang said the news was “so sad” after revealing that the pair had moved to Sydney together in 1993 to embark on the duo’s elite rugby league careers.

A reporter says Green paid for a young boy’s shoes after his family was robbed

Tributes have poured in for the premiership-winning coach after he passed away on Thursday

Queensland legend Cameron Smith also paid tribute to Green.

“It’s very sad news,” he told SEN.

“He was, of course, Premiership Coach for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2015.

“It is a very sad day for all involved in the rugby league family and the rugby league community, and we extend our condolences to the entire Green family.”