Paul Green funeral Brisbane Wynnum BMD Kougari Oval: NRL stars and family farewell footy legend

Dark clouds hung over the Wynnum Manly Leagues club in Brisbane as mourners arrived Tuesday morning for the funeral and memorial service for NRL great Paul Green.

The coach who won the premiership was found unresponsive at his home in East Brisbane’s Wynnum on August 11, aged just 49. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances. He was 49.

Among the mourners who arrived early for the service were champions Brisbane Broncos players Shane Webcke and Andrew Gee, along with former North Queensland Cowboys boss and current Newcastle Knights football manager Peter Parr.

The Cowboys sent a delegation that included star players Jason Taumalolo, Kyle Feldt and Jake Granville, who, led by Green, won the 2015 NRL Grand Final.

North Queensland stars (left to right) Jake Granville, Jason Taumalolo and Kyle Feldt arrive for the funeral. They all won the grand final of 2015 under the guidance of Green

Brisbane Broncos legend and Green’s close friend Allan Langer arrives at the home of the late coach’s junior team, Wynnum, in east Brisbane

Mourners were greeted by a portrait of Green flanked by Queensland and Cowboys jerseys. He played for and coached both sides during his great career

The club’s coach, Todd Payten, was also one of the first to arrive, along with Broncos legend Allan Langer, current Brisbane football boss Ben Ikin and Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

Signed Queensland and Cowboys jerseys were placed on either side of a black and white portrait of Green before the ceremony. He played for and coached both sides during his amazing career.

Green played for Wynnum Manly from juniors until he made the first-class side and won two premierships as coach of the Seagulls.

Broncos greats Shane Webcke (left, arms crossed) and Andrew Gee (center) join proceedings and wait for other mourners to arrive

Ben Ikin, the head of football for Brisbane, was one of many football stars past and present who arrived to pay their respects

During his storied playing career, the little halfback played 162 NRL games, mainly for Cronulla, as well as 10 games for Queensland and three Tests for Australia.

He also received the Rothmans Medal (now known as the Dally M) in 1995 for being the best player in the league, despite it being only his second season at the highest level.

A public memorial will be held after the private service on the field of the team’s home ground, Kougari Oval.

Green leaves behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson.

