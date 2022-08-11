Paul Green dead: NRL legend wanted to coach Brisbane Broncos after leaving North Queensland Cowboys

The sudden death of legendary NRL player and coach Paul Green means he will tragically never fulfill his dream of coaching the Brisbane Broncos.

Green, 49, was found dead around 10 a.m. Thursday in the garage of his home in Wynnum, in eastern Brisbane.

The death of the former halfback – who won one of the highest honors in the sport as a player, including receiving the Rothmans Medal in 1995 – was met with shock and grief by the football world.

In an interview last year, after he and his family put their Townsville home up for sale after resigning as coach of the North Queensland Cowboys, Green admitted he had “big dreams” of being selected to play for the Brisbane Broncos. to coach.

“I was born and raised in Brisbane so it would be a big ambition to coach the Broncos,” said Green The Townsville Bulletin.

“Hopefully it happens on the track.”

Green embraces Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans after the Maroons won game three of last year’s State of Origin series – his last game as coach

Green leaves behind his wife Amanda and his children Jed and Emerson (pictured together)

Green put the Townsville mansion up for sale six months after he resigned as coach, and the family returned to Brisbane.

He described the move as ‘heavy’.

“It’s pretty hard to move and hard on the family,” he said, saying the house was the “home where my kids have lived most of their lives.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine Green’s cause of death.

Those close to the ex-Cronulla Sharks star are devastated, saying there was no indication that he was ill.

Queensland Police were called to Green’s family home after he became unresponsive in his garage.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that Green was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

“He was pronounced dead by emergency services a short time later,” she said. “There are no suspicious circumstances. A report is being prepared for the coroner.’

He leaves behind his wife Amanda and children Jed and Emerson, who released a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Today we are devastated. We have lost a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful brother and son,” the family said.

“We can’t find the words that come close to expressing our feelings, but we want to express our gratitude to those who reached out to us with their love and support.

“Paul was loved by so many and we know this news will arouse huge interest, but at this point we ask for privacy.”

“Our family is still trying to understand this tragedy and we ask for space and time to process this loss. Thank you.’

Green was a star as a player and coach, earning one of the game’s highest honors when he won the Rothmans Medal in 1995

Green was only in his second year coaching the North Queensland Cowboys when he led them to their only premiership in 2015

Green retired as coach of the Cowboys in 2020, but was still highly regarded in the league and would become Wayne Bennett’s assistant with the Dolphins next year.

He was in Sydney this past weekend for a reunion of the Cronulla Sharks, the team for which he starred as halfback from 1994 to 1998, leading them to the 1997 Super League grand final.

Green played for the Cowboys, Roosters and Eels in a first-class career that lasted 10 years and ended in 2004, netting 162 games with 37 tries to his name.

The halfback won the Rothmans Medal in 1995 when he played for Cronulla (pictured) – the team he helped to the Super League grand final in 1997

The small half played seven State of Origin games for Queensland from 1998 to 2001 and played two games for the Australian Super League team in 1997.

His stellar coaching career began with the Cowboys in 2014 and the following year he led the club to their only premiership, a thrilling 17-16 win over the Brisbane Broncos in extra time.

Green coached Queensland’s State of Origin team for one series in 2021. When he resigned from that job last September, it seemed certain that he would resume his days as NRL coach.

He was linked to the Wests Tigers late last season and would join the Dolphins next year.

In addition to those who still play in North Queensland, he has coached several players who started their careers in Townsville or played for the Maroons last year.

Police were called to Green’s family’s home in Wynnum, east Brisbane, at 10am on Thursday morning, after he failed to respond in his garage.

Paul Green’s Career in Rugby League PLAYER 162 first class games played

Moved from Brisbane to Cronulla in 1994, played 95 games for the Sharks

Joined the Cowboys in 1999, made 35 appearances

Signed to the Roosters where he played 20 games from 2001-2002

Joined Parramatta in 2003 and played seven games

Ended his career with the Broncos with five games

Represented Queensland in seven Origin games

Represented Australia and Queensland in the Super League in the late 1990s COACH Head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys for 167 games (2014-2020), winning a premiership in 2015

Queensland Head Coach in 2021 State of Origin Series

‘This is so sad. Paul was a good mate, we moved to Sydney together in 1993… the start of an excellent career as a player/coach,” he wrote.

My sincere condolences to Paul’s wife, children and his dear mom and dad. Rest in peace mate.’

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Queenslander and former Bronco, Paul Green,” the Broncos tweeted.

“A legend on and off the pitch is gone way too soon.”

Former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg expressed his shock after seeing Green in a good mood recently.

“So sad to hear of Paul Green’s passing. I recently enjoyed some time with him and he was in a good mood and looking forward to the next phase of his life,” he wrote.

The passing of the Sharks and Cowboys champion is another shocking loss to the Australian sports community following the deaths of Australian cricketing legends Rod Marsh, Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds – a close friend of Green – earlier this year.

