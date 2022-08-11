Paul Green cause of death – last photo on footy field at State of Origin

<!–

Emotional photos show the last time Paul Green worked as a professional footy coach, beaming and hugging his players – as the footy world mourns his shocked death.

The former Maroons and Queensland Cowboys coach passed away on Thursday at the age of 49 at his home in Brisbane.

Green’s last coaching was at the State of Origin last year, when his Queensland side lost the series 2-1.

Photos taken from the night show Green grinning as he wrapped his arms around Captain Daly Cherry-Evans after sealing victory in the dead rubber.

A radiant green can be seen during Queensland’s win over NSW in last year’s final State of Origin round

Green was with the Maroons for only one year. His contract was not renewed after their 2021 campaign, as he wanted to pursue a coaching role with NRL.

“After much deliberation and discussion after the Origin series, both the QRL and I have decided to go in different directions,” Green said at the time.

“The basis for this is simple – the QRL wants to make sure they have certainty about the Origin coach who doesn’t want to pursue an NRL head coach job, and while I could give them that assurance for the 2021 series, I can’t guarantee this.” would be the case in the future.’

Green is seen with Maroons player Christian Welch during last year’s State of Origin series

Green said it was “every Queenslander’s dream” to coach the Maroons.

Following news that Green would be leaving the Maroons, former NRL star Johnathon Thurston said he felt the coach should have stayed.

“The news about Greeny came as a shock to me and I think it’s the wrong decision,” Thurston previously told Mornings With Matty White.

“I really believe that if there was an NRL coaching gig, Greeny could have covered an NRL club as well as the Maroons.”

He was linked with the Wests Tigers late last season and would play a role with the Dolphins for the first time in the league next year.

