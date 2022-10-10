Paul George on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He’s the 1, I’m the 2’

Lue said Leonard is a “quiet man” by nature, but when he speaks, “everybody listens.” “I think I’m excited to be back,” Lue said. “Just having a bigger voice, I know he does it all by showing guys training early, the first here, the last to leave. Just have a voice and show these guys like recently in the scrimmage at USC [on Thursday], [guys] started rumbling and he pulled the boys in and said ‘let’s play real and let’s tighten it up’ and boys started playing more serious. “I don’t think he would have done that two or three years ago. I think with him and PG [Paul George] just having the biggest voices in the team and knowing this is their team, he’s definitely made huge strides in that regard.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 9, 2022