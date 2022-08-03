Paul Gallen ‘will end his boxing career by fighting TWICE in one night’

Paul Gallen is reportedly set to end his boxing career by fighting twice in one night as the NRL legend looks to draw the curtain on his sensational in-ring spell.

The former Cronulla Sharks captain has a record of 12 wins and 2 losses since donning the gloves after his stellar football career and previously contested the Australasian heavyweight title, losing to Kris Terzievski.

Gallen hinted at retirement after his defeat in May, despite fans yearning for a mega fight between 40-year-old and fellow rugby hero turned boxer Sonny Bill Williams.

However, Fox Sports understands that negotiations on a ‘boxing extravaganza’ are nearing completion, with Gallen to top a star-studded bill in two games in September.

Intriguingly, Gallen will be looking for successive victories in enemy territory, with the NSW legend taking himself to Queensland for the fights.

One of Gallen’s two opponents is expected to be former NRL star Justin Hodges, who has a lot of momentum behind him after beating Ben Hannant and Jordan Simi.

His second rival has not yet been decided, but he is expected to take on another former NRL player.

Gallen recently told Fox Sports that the prospect of ‘bashing two Queenslanders in one night would be fun’, and he is engaged in a war of words with Hodges.

The logistics behind Gallen’s two fights — whether he’s fighting one opponent right after the other or stepping into the ring earlier in the night before the main event — remains unclear.