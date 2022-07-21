Paul Gallen storms off during tense chat with Sonny Bill Williams and rules out fighting the Kiwi

Paul Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams may never get in a ring together, but that didn’t stop them from renewing their verbal feud in the air last week and then in a heated backstage showdown.

The two former rugby league greats turned boxers have long traded barbs over a potential match, which never materialized, largely because the pair were unable to agree on the terms of the deal.

Gallen and Williams resume their verbal sparring on Friday, while part of Channel Nine’s coverage of the match between Parramatta and the Warriors on Friday night.

Paul Gallen (left) and Sonny Bill Williams (right) traded barbs on Nine . Friday night

During a post-match discussion, Williams suggested Gallen agree to a 60-40 deal in favor of the two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

“You know the deal man, you know the deal. Sign it, brother,” Williams said.

Fellow pundit Cameron Smith appeared to have calmed things down, but Nine has since released photos showing the heated discussion going on behind the scenes.

The broadcaster’s footage shows Gallen and Williams in an animated discussion, which only ended when the former Cronulla star abruptly left.

The showdown continued behind the scenes, before Gallen abruptly walked away

Speaking to SEN Radio on Thursday, Smith admitted to being surprised by the confrontation.

“This was after the game and we had a great show after the game, with a little fun,” he said.

And all of a sudden it went from judging the Warriors-Parramatta match to Sonny Bill Williams and Gal talking about why they haven’t staged a fight yet.

“They ran into each other. I was sitting in between them, James Bracey was the host of the show at the end of the show, and I had to chuckle a bit at first, but it just kept going. Then I looked at Bracey and said, “Is this a gee-up?” But they went on for ten minutes.’

Gallen has a 12-2-1 record, with his first defeat last year against Justis Huni (above)

The former Cronulla star has hinted that he will retire from boxing at the end of this year

Gallen would demand an equal split of the purse before agreeing to fight Williams, a demand the New Zealander’s camp has repeatedly argued is unrealistic due to the Kiwi’s larger profile.

Barring any major surprises, the fight will never end with the former Sharks star admitting the “ship has sailed” and not just because he’s hinted he’s quitting boxing at the end of the year.

“I only started boxing for one thing, to make money. I did and a fight with Sonny won’t change my life,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Williams is undefeated in nine fights since he first started boxing 13 years ago

In March, the dual-code star stopped former AFL star Barry Hall in the first round

“Maybe two or three years ago, maybe, but not now. It’s not going to happen.

“I’ve been over him mentally for three or four months since I talked to him” [his advisor].

‘I’m over it. The ship has sailed. I’m done with it. The chance of [an even purse split] even happening is a million to one.’

William remains undefeated after nine fights, stopping former AFL star Barry Hall in the first round in March, while Gallen’s record is 12-2-1 after losing by unanimous decision to Kris Terzievski in May.