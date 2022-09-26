Paul Gallen Reveals How Family And Friends Can Be A Player’s Worst Enemy During Grand Final Week

Paul Gallen has warned Penrith and Parramatta players that friends and families could be their own worst enemies ahead of Sunday’s NRL Grand Final.

Western Sydney’s two rivals will clash at Accor Stadium in what promises to be a fascinating clash, with history at stake for both clubs.

The Panthers are one win away from being only the second team in the NRL era to win the Grand Finals in a row after the Sydney Roosters triumphed in 2018 and 2019.

Eels co-captain Junior Paulo (left|) and Panthers co-captain Nathan Cleary pose with the NRL Premiership Trophy during the 2022 NRL Grand Final Week Launch

The Eels, meanwhile, are 80 minutes away from ending 36 years of waiting for a premiership, the longest drought in the league.

Aside from the pressures that come with playing in the NRL decider, Gallen believes players from both teams can have their nerves tested by friends and family.

“The biggest thing you don’t expect is the extra pressure that comes from the people closest to you,” he wrote in his Nine column on Monday.

“They don’t try to make life difficult, but sometimes they get caught up in the excitement and can cause extra stress that you don’t need.”

The pressure could especially be felt by the Eels, as Parramatta fans have been waiting for a premiership for nearly four decades.

Gallen knows all too well the feeling of playing in a historic Grand Final, having led their Sharks to their first premiership in 2016.

“Everyone who has to do with the players and the club wants to be a part of it,” he said.

“Every family member and every friend and their dog wants a ticket to the game and players are harassed. […] You want to help everyone.

“You want everyone to be there. You don’t want to disappoint anyone.’

The former New South Wales star also warned the Eels should block any thought of ending their 36-year wait for a premiership.

Parramatta reached the Grand Finals in 2001 and 2009, but lost to Newcastle and Melbourne respectively – the Storm was subsequently stripped of the title – and is back in the decider for the first time in 13 years after beating the Cowboys 24-20 on Friday night.

Penrith defeated Parramatta 27-8 in the qualifier two weeks ago (above) but lost to the Eels twice in the regular season

‘They can’t focus on that’ [the 36-year drought] and they don’t focus on it,” Gallen said.

“All they can do is worry about their jobs and what they can do to prepare as best they can.”

The Panthers lost just four games this season, but two of those losses came against the Eels. However, the reigning prime ministers came out two weeks ago in the qualifying final with comfortable 27-8 winners over Parramatta.