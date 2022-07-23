Paul Gallen is back at Cronulla! Sharks great returns to former club to take on role with Under-16s 

Paul Gallen plans to return to Cronulla as coach of the club’s Under-16s Paths team, but insists he doesn’t want to take on a similar role in the NRL in the future.

According to the Daily Telegramthe former Sharks captain will make his coaching debut on Wednesday when Cronulla’s Under-16s take on the Bulldogs in Belmore.

“I’ve done some coaching before, but not at this level,” Gallen said.

Paul Gallen has been appointed coach of Cronulla’s Under-16s Pathways team

‘I really enjoy coaching and helping children to develop. I coach my son’s Under-11s team and it was a lot of fun, so I thought, “Why not?” when an opportunity presented itself with the Sharks.

‘I get a big kick out of giving back, especially when it comes to children. Most people think it’s all about money for me, but I also give a lot in return.

‘That’s just who I am, but this is mostly about enjoying. I like doing it, so I do it.’

Gallen spent his entire 19-year NRL career with the Sharks, playing 348 games for Cronulla

Gallen spent his entire 19-year NRL career with the Sharks, playing 348 games for Cronulla and leading them to their first Grand Final triumph in 2016.

The 40-year-old turned to boxing after retiring from rugby competition, but has hinted that he will be putting the gloves up for good after 15 fights at the end of the year.

As well as coaching his son’s Under-16s and Under-11s team, the former New South Wales is part of Nine’s NRL coverage and works with the Sharks senior team one day a week.

Gallen has a 12-2-1 record, with his first defeat last year against Justis Huni (above)

The former Cronulla star has hinted that he will retire from boxing at the end of this year

However, he has no ambition to become a full-time coach at the NRL in the short term.

“I have no interest in coaching in the NRL,” he said.

“I’m doing this to help the kids. I’m also bobbing around with the NRL team one day a week and that’s enough for me at the moment. I enjoy my media roles immensely and will continue to do so in the future.’