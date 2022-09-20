Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin blasts claims The NRL Footy Show mocked Mario Fenech during his dementia battle

NRL Footy Show icon Paul Vautin has vehemently denied claims the long-running TV show mocked Mario Fenech after learning of his devastating dementia diagnosis, insisting the south’s great ‘beloved’ had the mickey taken out of him.

Fenech, now 60, suffers from memory loss and has the brain of an 80-year-old after being diagnosed with early onset dementia seven years ago.

After calling full-time in his 274-game career in the 1990s, Fenech became a regular on the NRL Footy Show, where he was often mocked and became the butt of jokes and pranks from the panel.

Mario Fenech’s devastating diagnosis was highlighted on Channel 7’s Spotlight on Sunday night as he battles the effects of early-onset dementia after a 274-game first-class career.

Fenech opened up about his ill health on Seven’s Spotlight program on Sunday, which Vautin has praised – but he was angered by an article the following day.

The headline read: ‘Footy Show mocked cult hero Mario Fenech when it knew he was ill’, which he says is completely false.

“I’ve never seen a more disgusting news headline,” Vautin told Wide World of Sports Radio. ‘It’s incredibly disappointing to see that.

I did an interview with him [Fenech] at SFS [Sydney Football Stadium] in a coffee shop in 2016 and he announced that he had early onset dementia and we were all shocked.

‘I know for a fact that Mario was rarely, if ever, used in the show after that, so there’s no way we were mocking him [while knowing of his condition]not anyone.

‘I just want to reassure people who were fans of the show back then. That show has left a great legacy.

“I just want to tell them that we never, ever mistreated Mario Fenech once we knew he had dementia.”

Fenech’s wife Rebecca claimed her husband would often come home ‘confused’ at how he was treated on the show and suggested The Footy Show continued to treat him badly despite knowing his health was in decline.

Vautin claims he never once heard Fenech complain and claimed part of the show’s appeal was the way all the stars took the mickey out of each other.

“Mario was very good on the show and he loved being on the show,” Vautin said.

‘He knew we took the mickey out of him a hell of a lot, but he played the part so well.

‘When the show was done, it was back to “Hey mate, how’s it going?” and he’d always end with, ‘Love you fat, see you next week’.’

Vautin says he has only sympathy for Rebecca Fenech and understands where her criticism was coming from.

‘Rebecca has been a great wife to him and a great person too. I understand her frustration to think we took the mickey out of him a little too much, but he played a part and he loved it and he got paid.’

Fenech’s condition has deteriorated to the point where he now has almost no memory left at all, and his neurologist says it won’t be long before the former footy star needs full-time care.