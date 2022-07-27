Paul Casey is whisked away by LIV Golf officials after being asked about 9/11 victims

This won’t have done much to discourage the families who lost loved ones on 9/11 and prepare for the arrival of LIV Golf in the shadows of New York.

At the end of an awkward press conference, when Paul Casey had tried to explain his journey from Saudi Arabia’s vocal critic to the latest recruit on their breakout tour, he was asked what he thought of the protests.

The Englishman was happy to answer, amid accusations of ‘sports washing’.

Casey said his heart went out to the victims before he was cut off and taken away for a photo shoot.

Things had already become quite uncomfortable Wednesday morning, as the latest wave of LIV rebels described the revelation that allowed them to reconcile apostasy with concerns about human rights and homophobia in Saudi Arabia.

England’s Casey told the story of a teenage girl he met there this year, who shared how change had come about, how doors had been opened for her and her family, and how she even looked forward to driving.

Then came the American Jason Kokrak. “I got to play with that young girl too,” he said.

Unfortunately, after a short conflab, it turned out to be someone else. That girl was only 15.

Remarkably, however, both teens proved highly eloquent and persuasive. Not on gay rights – neither player claimed to know enough to discuss the topic.

But about the power of golf to do good? A lot.

“I’ve been to the Kingdom a few times… I can confidently say that change is happening and that what we’re doing is having a positive impact,” said Casey, who will make his LIV Golf debut this week in Donald’s Bedminster. Trump. Class.

“I played with a young girl in the pro-am at the Saudi Invitational earlier this year – 17 years old, I played with her father and another lady who is a human rights lawyer and they were brilliant company, entertaining and that young girl talked about how things have changed and in recent years – since she started golf – things have radically changed for her and her family.”

It was a dizzying turnaround for Casey, once a UNICEF ambassador who claimed in 2019 that he would be hypocritical to accept money to play in the Kingdom, given their track record on human rights and the war in Yemen.

Before pitching it to Trump National in this Saudi-funded tournament, the Englishman, 45, insisted: ‘It’s not where you are, it’s where you’re going.

“There are many places on the planet that I’ve been to, that I’ve been paid for, that I’m not sure I can say the same…but I can honestly look you in the eye and say I see a positive trajectory in the kingdom.’

Casey said UNICEF had previously encouraged him to visit Saudi Arabia and that his change of heart was not affected by LIV Gulf’s deep pockets. Instead, he said, the chance to spend more time with his family was decisive. Even if defection could mean the end of his Ryder Cup career.

Casey has represented Europe five times – and would love to do it again. That seems unlikely, though, as rebels are expected to be banned. Deposed European captain Henrik Stenson is also making his debut this week and the Ryder Cup has rarely proved more vulnerable.

Casey admitted it would be a “huge shame” if the event turned into collateral damage in golf’s civil war.

But he accused the European Tour of moving the goalposts and said questions about how this mess will be resolved should be aimed at golf’s decision-makers – rather than players.

“It seems like the CEO (Keith Pelley) has some kind of discretion, and so I think it’s a very fluid situation, very murky,” he said.

“I’m not in control of the rules and decisions that are put in place … right now we’re all in limbo, which is a little frustrating.”

Casey added: “The players are trying not to damage the game. We leave that to those responsible for the Tour. In this case, with Mr. Pelley, mr. Kinnings (Deputy CEO & Ryder Cup Director)… we have a lot of questions but at the moment they all seem to be heading our way, not his.’