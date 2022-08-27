Paul ‘Campo’ Campion from River 94.9FM issues statement over ‘transphobic’ comments

<!–

An Australian radio host has defended himself over his on-air comment that he would not want his daughter to share a bathroom with a transgender child at school.

Paul ‘Campo’ Campion was criticized for commenting on River 94.9FM’s Marnie & Campo breakfast show, which airs in south east Queensland.

Mr Campion said he disagreed with the Queensland government policy of allowing transgender students to choose a bathroom.

He also made a comment about the genitals of transgender students, the courier post reported.

He said on the broadcast that his 14-year-old daughter shared a bathroom with a 13-year-old trans student.

Mr. Campion has two children, Sam and Georgia.

On Friday, Mr Campion apologized for any offense offended, saying he “tried to find out more” about the matter but made no apologies for the motives behind his comments.

“If you consider my protection and feelings about my daughter as transphobic, there’s not much I can do about that,” he said.

“We can all learn something, but this is about everyone’s feelings and not one group… my feelings were purely about protecting my daughter and her.

He accepted that ‘education and understanding’ will help people move the debate forward.

Mr Campion was heavily criticized for his comments, with members of a parent group writing letters of complaint to the station.

Michelle Inns, founder of the social media support group Parents of Transgender Kids, called Ms Campion’s initial comments “extremely inappropriate.”

She added that the assumption that transgender children would pose a threat to other children was incorrect.

River 94.9FM manager David Wiltshire said Mr Campion’s comments did not violate the commercial radio code.

But he did say the discussion should not have taken place on the air and was “extremely disappointed” that it happened.

He said the station’s staff had undergone sensitivity training on how to discuss transgender issues.