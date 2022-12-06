Paul Burrell: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should lose their royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles following the release of their explosive documentary trailer, Princess Diana’s former butler has said.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, Paul Burrell said the pair – who will release their explosive Netflix docuseries this week – “definitely” have to face the consequences of King Charles III.

The former aide, 64, also claimed that while Princess Diana would have applauded Harry for protecting his family, she would not have enjoyed the “commercialism” surrounding her youngest son and his bride.

“They don’t want to be members of the royal family, so why trade in royal titles?” he noted, at one point labeling the couple’s actions as “self-obsessed narcissism.”

Paul also insisted that Harry’s mother was very proud of “her boys who are members of the royal family” and supported the monarchy.

“She always thought it was Harry’s job to be William’s wingman,” he added. “To be there for him on his way to monarchy.”

The former butler noted that he had always been an ardent supporter of Harry and admitted that the docuseries felt like it “crossed a line” for him.

However, not everyone was so critical of the couple.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV last night, Paul Burrell said the couple should ‘absolutely’ face the consequences of King Charles III

Netflix has said the Harry & Meghan program is an “unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the scope of their relationship”

Talk TV contributor Paula Rhone-Adrien (right) said the pair are ‘in pain’ and insisted the issue ‘will never be solved’ without listening to their side of the story

The former aide, 64, also claimed that while Diana, Princess of Wales (pictured in 1997) would have welcomed his protection of the family, she would not have enjoyed the “commercialism” surrounding her youngest son and his bride.

Talk TV contributor Paula Rhone-Adrien said the pair are “in pain” and insisted the issue “will never be resolved” without listening to their side of the story.

“We’re talking about racism,” she told Piers. “Speaking of people who feel their mental health was so compromised that they committed suicide…”

Yesterday, Netflix confirmed that part one of the documentary will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The second part will be released on December 15 – contrary to the Princess of Wales Christmas carol service.

Yesterday, Netflix confirmed that part one of the documentary will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Harry and Meghan pictured in the trailer

The first part to premiere will contain episodes one to three of the six-part docuseries, while the second part will contain four to six episodes.

Netflix has said the Harry & Meghan program is an “unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the scope of their relationship.”

This includes “from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that led them to step back from the royal family.”

The streaming giant said: “The series features interviews with family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how the media has portrayed Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family and the commonwealth at large. .’

In a one-minute clip that will startle courtiers, Harry broadcasts the inflammatory claim that insiders “leaked and planted” stories about them

A dramatic trailer was released yesterday for an £88 million project.

In a one-minute clip that will startle the courtiers, Harry broadcasts the inflammatory claim that insiders “leaked and planted” stories about them, describing royal life as a “dirty game” and – after footage emerges showing his mother, princess Diana – on display is ‘the pain and suffering of women who marry in this institution’.

In one section, the Duchess of Sussex can also be seen in tears, emotionally wiping her face with her hands as Prince Harry looks on.

Elsewhere, one person describes the couple’s experience as “about hate, about race,” while a scene lights up of an exasperated Harry, holding a hand to his face as Meghan – who is seen heavily pregnant with their daughter, Lili – runs after him .

If you enjoyed this story…

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary ahead of its release on Thursday.

Also, the Prince and Princess of Wales are seen beaming in a never-before-seen wedding photo, shared online by a fan.

And royal insiders have said it is “absolutely wrong” to suggest that Harry and his wife have been briefed