Paul Bettany reacts to his wife’s movie Top Gun: Maverick overtaking Avengers: Infinity War

Paul Bettany responded to his wife Jennifer Connelly’s film Top Gun: Maverick overtaking Avengers: Infinity War on the list of highest-grossing films.

The 51-year-old artist shared a shot of a Variety article titled Top Gun: Maverick takes down Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth highest-grossing film in domestic box office history on its Instagram account on Saturday.

“I’m just never going to live this in my house,” the actor joked in the caption.

they are seen in May

Bettany played Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, which was released earlier in 2018.

The film was previously the sixth highest-grossing film in the United States, raising $678 million at the box office.

As of Saturday, however, the movie has been overtaken by the Tom Cruise-starring movie, which has grossed a total of $679 million.

The film also starred Connelly, 51, who portrayed Cruise’s love interest, Penelope Benjamin.



The sequel to the original Top Gun movie, which was released in 1986, premiered at CinemaCon last April.

The film focused on Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is put in charge of training a new batch of pilots for a dangerous mission.

The film also starred artists such as Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, among many others.



Top Gun: Maverick received a wide release in the United States on May 27.

The feature received critical acclaim and is currently rated 96% on Rotten tomatoes.

The film also took in an impressive $1,383,274,834 at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Connelly spoke about working on the feature during an interview with screen frenzywhere she stated that she enjoyed herself during its production.



“Just the experience of making it was so much fun, and it’s really exciting. People, I think, are really ready to see another episode of Top Gun. And they seem to really like it, the people who’ve seen it,” she said.

The performer then made a point of stating that she was open to the idea of ​​reprising her role in a possible sequel.

‘Of course, I’m a game. If they want me, I’ll be there…it was a real pleasure to be a part of this,” she said.