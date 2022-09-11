Paul Bettany matches his wife Jennifer Connelly in all-black ensembles at the US Open women’s final

<!–

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly enjoyed a day out on Saturday as they attended the US Open women’s final.

The married couple, both 51, seemed to be in sync with their style as they both wore all-black ensembles for the day at Flushing Meadows in New York City.

And they seemed to be in the zone as they watched intently as Iga Swiatek won the Grand Slam from Ons Jabeur.

Top Gun actress Jennifer wore a silky black short-sleeved shirt dress with metal zipper and ruched waistband for a day out.

She paired the mini dress with pointed heels and a matching Louis Vuitton handbag – shielding her eyes with oversized black sunglasses.

The Hollywood star had her raven locks styled straight as she sat behind her husband to watch the riveting play.

While Paul, who is widely known for his role of Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opted for a black T-shirt and white jeans.

The star added black sunglasses, a silver watch and Doc Martin boots to his monochromatic look.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 20 years, seemed to be enjoying the game as they laughed from the stands – clapping and whistling as the tournament reached its peak.

Joe Jonas also appeared to watch the finale, adding a pop of color to a knitted green cardigan – which he layered over a white cardigan.

The Cake By The Ocean hitmaker paired the statement piece with black pants and white Converse sneakers, with a silver chain.

Joe showed off his collection of tattoos in the stylish ensemble and added green tinted sunglasses to top it off.

While Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs also went to watch the final, as they appeared in good spirits for the day out.

In the match, Polish Swiatek, 21, won 6-2 7-6 (7-5) to take the Grand Slam trophy – after also taking the win at the recent French Open.

The young sportswoman holds the world title number 1 in her hands and remains firmly in her place after the victory.

