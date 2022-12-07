Paul Anthony Cannon charged with the murder of Lynn Cannon at Perth home

<!–

A man has been charged with murdering his ex-partner at a Perth home, leaving her two sons without a mother.

The body of Lynn Cannon, 51, was discovered just before 9 p.m. Monday at a property on Hardcastle Ave in Landsdale.

Her ex-partner Paul Anthony Cannon, 55, remains in hospital under police guard and is being treated for alleged self-inflicted injuries.

Paul, Lynn Cannon’s ex-partner, is charged with murder. Photo: Facebook

He will appear in court later on Wednesday via a bedside hearing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Cleal said Ms Cannon suffered “several wounds” to her body, but did not provide details of a weapon.

“There were screaming noises and clear signs of disturbances,” he said.

Lynn Cannon was a mother of two children. Photo: Facebook

The detective also revealed that calls had been made to the police by family members concerned for Ms. Cannon’s well-being.

Various items were seized from the house on Tuesday for forensic examination.

The Western Australian reports that the couple broke up two years ago.

The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.