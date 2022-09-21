Pattinson ends Victoria career as retirement looms
The official statement called it “an extended break from the game”, with Pattinson citing the impact of a county season with Nottinghamshire on his body and a desire to spend time with his young family.
“This decision has been a really difficult one for me given how much I love playing for Victoria and I’ve given it my all for the last 14 years,” Pattinson said.
“After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it is the right time to take a break from the game. I owe it to my teammates and myself, and at the moment it is clear that I need it.It will also allow me to spend more time at home with our daughters.
“Some of my best memories of playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we’ve had and friendships I’ve made. The fire still burns deep within me, but I’m also honest about where I’m at.”
Overall in first-class cricket, Pattinson has taken 350 wickets at 23.52 with 161 of those coming for Victoria.
“As his teammates and opponents will attest, James has been one of the fiercest competitors in Australian cricket,” said Graham Manou, Cricket Victoria’s general manager of cricket performance. “He has an ability to inspire his teammates combined with his exceptional skill level is something we will miss.
“We wish James the best of luck as he takes this time to prioritize his family and his health. James knows he will always be welcome around…and that we will continue to support him as he transitions to life after cricket.”