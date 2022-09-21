Pattinson ends Victoria career as retirement looms

James Pattinson has moved a step closer to retirement after he and Victoria mutually agreed to terminate the final year of his government contract.

The official statement called it “an extended break from the game”, with Pattinson citing the impact of a county season with Nottinghamshire on his body and a desire to spend time with his young family.

He had been released by Nottinghamshire last month for fitness and family seasons. In June, he also withdrew from the final year of his Melbourne Renegades deal in the BBL.

“This decision has been a really difficult one for me given how much I love playing for Victoria and I’ve given it my all for the last 14 years,” Pattinson said.

“After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it is the right time to take a break from the game. I owe it to my teammates and myself, and at the moment it is clear that I need it.It will also allow me to spend more time at home with our daughters.

“Some of my best memories of playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we’ve had and friendships I’ve made. The fire still burns deep within me, but I’m also honest about where I’m at.”

Pattinson made his Victoria debut in the 2008-09 season and was part of Sheffield Shield-winning teams in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19, the latter coming at a time when he forced his way back to Australia- the row. for the 2019 Ashes after a serious back injury. He played the last of his 21 Tests in early 2020 against New Zealand.

Overall in first-class cricket, Pattinson has taken 350 wickets at 23.52 with 161 of those coming for Victoria.

“As his teammates and opponents will attest, James has been one of the fiercest competitors in Australian cricket,” said Graham Manou, Cricket Victoria’s general manager of cricket performance. “He has an ability to inspire his teammates combined with his exceptional skill level is something we will miss.