Pattie Boyd says she wanted royalties from ex-husband Eric Clapton

Her intimate bond with two of the greatest musicians of each generation has resulted in songs that are still played and revered by fans around the world to this day.

But Pattie Boyd, the 1960s muse who inspired some of George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s best-known hits, admits she hasn’t seen a dime in royalties despite being responsible for their creation.

The model, now 78 and a successful author, married sweet-hearted Beatles guitarist Harrison in 1966, two years after meeting on the set of the band’s first feature film, A Hard Day’s Night.

But she would be doggedly pursued by a lovelorn Clapton, a close friend of the couple and a Beatles collaborator, who had provided lead guitar on Harrison’s 1968 composition While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

His unrequited obsession with the model, who would reject his declarations of love to stay with Harrison until his own repeated infidelities led to their divorce in 1974, would later inspire one of his biggest hits – Layla.

Released during his short-lived stint with Derek And The Dominoes in 1970, it served as the basis for the band’s one and only album, Layla And Other Love Stories, with its signature chord progression that marked it as one of the most instantly recognizable songs. of all time.

Despite its success, Boyd, who would marry Clapton in 1979, five years after Harrison’s divorce, says she did not receive any royalties from the track.

Tongue firmly in cheek, she said: The Sunday TimesStyle magazine: ‘I asked for that when I got divorced and he said, ‘Are you kidding?’ That’s why I have to write books.’

Boyd also inspired some of Harrison’s finer work with The Beatles, most notably I Need You, If I Needed Someone, Love You To and the 1969 ballad Something – one of the highlights of their classic album, Abbey Road.

Harrison would also write the 1973 solo song So Sad about his marriage to Boyd, who had no children.

Recalling her first meeting with the Beatles legend on the set of A Hard Days Night, she said: ‘He looked so good and was sweet, chatting. She [The Beatles] all wore little dark suits and little black ties.’

Two years later, the couple married at the Epsom Registry Office, but the marriage would be plagued by infidelity before their eventual divorce in 1974 – paving the way for her eventual ten-year marriage to Clapton.