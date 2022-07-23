Patti Newton shares touching tribute to late husband Bert on what would have been his 84th birthday

Patti Newton paid tribute to her late husband Bert Newton on what would have been his birthday.

The 77-year-old posted a photo of Bert surrounded by his grandchildren on the day he would have turned 84.

“We always made Bert’s birthdays special, that’s why today is so hard,” she wrote in the caption.

“We think about all the wonderful birthday memories we have and hope he knows how much he is missed by all of us and what we love.”

The late TV veteran passed away last year at the age of 83 after a health struggle.

Patti – who had been married to Bert for 47 years – laid her husband to rest in November.

Bert had his leg amputated last year after a toe infection that led to another set of complications.

Patti recently admitted that she and Bert had a real and robust marriage – and that included fights and “wars.”

In conversation with this week Stellar Magazineshe said the couple was just a normal couple.

“I hate people who say, ‘We’ve never had a bad word.’ Well, we did, we had world wars,” Patti confessed.

Patti went on to say that she never felt like a bored housewife, despite giving up her career in the 1970s to raise the couple’s children, Matt, 45, and Lauren, 43.

“But what he did for me was he always involved me in things. And he always made me feel like I was part of what he was doing.

“So I never felt like I had given up on anything,” she told the magazine.