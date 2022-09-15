Patti Newton reveals she has built a shrine to her late husband Bert

<!–

Patti Newton pays tribute to her late husband Bert in a very personal way.

The wife of the late entertainment legend, who died of various health complications in October 2021 at the age of 83, revealed on… The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week she had built a shrine to Bert at the family’s Melbourne home.

Considered a golden couple by Australian TV, Bert and Patti had been married for nearly half a century and were the parents of two children, Matthew, 45, and Lauren, 42, as well as six grandchildren.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands asked Patti, 77, if it was true that she had caused Bert to place his numerous awards – including four Gold Logies – and his TV memorabilia in his home office rather than displaying them all over the family home. .

Patti confirmed this to be true, and now his office is akin to a ‘Bert Newton museum’.

“You should see it now. It is certainly a sanctuary. You walk in there and there’s all his hats there,” she replied.

‘I built this new room for him, which he was never allowed to see, but there I hung his Logies – but instead of 36 there are only 17 in the room, because he handed them out.

“I don’t know who else has his Lodge, but he was a very generous man.”

Bert donated one of his golden lodgings to an AIDS patient three decades ago in a stunning act of generosity that resurfaced after his death last year.

At the time, there was a lot of stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV transmission, and many Australians didn’t want to be around people with AIDS.

But that didn’t bother Bert, who personally visited the seriously ill patients for two hours in the early 1990s.

Only the late Graham Kennedy, the winner of six Gold Logies, has surpassed Bert’s four.

Bert died on October 30, 2021, after a long battle for health that resulted in one of his legs being amputated.

At the time of his death, he was receiving palliative care at a Melbourne clinic.

The TV host was in hospital in March of that year and underwent surgery on his leg in May.