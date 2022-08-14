Patsy Palmer dons a red T-shirt and white shorts as she heads to her own DJ gig in Malibu

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Patsy Palmer was all smiles as she made her way to her own DJ performance at an art gallery in Malibu on Saturday.

The former EastEnders star, 50, kept it casual in a red tee and white shorts with doodle prints, while stashing her essentials in a wicker bag.

As she strolled through the Californian city in a pair of white sneakers, she grabbed her cell phone and went makeup-free to showcase her natural beauty.

All smiles: Patsy Palmer kept it casual in a red T-shirt and white shorts with doodle prints as she went to her own DJ gig at an art gallery in Malibu on Saturday

It comes after Patsy shared a rare photo of all three of her children as she celebrated son Fenton’s 22nd birthday.

The star took to Instagram to upload an image of sons Fenton, Bertie and daughter Emilia, 20, with the caption: ‘Happy birthday Fenton, we love you’.

Patsy shares the trio with husband Richard, while she also has Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30 – her UK-based son with former partner Alfie Rothwell.

The picture shows Patsy’s offspring beaming at the camera as they drape their arms over each other’s shoulders.

Stunning: She sauntered through the Californian city in a pair of white trainers, grabbed her cell phone and went makeup-free to showcase her natural beauty

Model Emilia showed off her tight midriff in a black bralette and a sheer shirt, while her brother opted for casual ensembles.

Patsy, who rose to fame for her role as Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, also shared a look back at her stories, this time with herself and her husband Richard.

She wrote: ‘Congratulations on our beautiful boy Fenton. We love you so much.’

It comes after Patsy celebrated her own 50th birthday in May, heading to Hollywood to acknowledge the milestone.

Now dedicated to DJing and wellness influencing, the actress went to the chic The West Hollywood Edition Hotel with some friends for her birthday night out.

Patsy wore a pink sequined maxi dress for the evening, with long sleeves, a fitted waist and a deep criss-cross neckline.

Wearing a matching bralette under the dress, the birthday girl prepared for a night on the dance floor, dressing her glamorous look down with a pair of Nike Jordan high-top sneakers.