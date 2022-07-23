Patsy Palmer cuts a casual figure in a summery green top

She moved to the US in 2014 with her husband Richard Merkell and their children.

And Patsy Palmer was spotted on a quiet outing at a Malibu gas station near her home on Saturday.

The 50-year-old actress cut a casual figure in a summery green top covered with white stitching.

Out and about: Patsy Palmer was spotted on a quiet getaway at a Malibu gas station near her home on Saturday

She completed her look with baggy gray pants, olive green slippers and a navy blue cap with the French word Oui on it in white letters.

Patsy wore orange tinted sunglasses and carried a daisy design shopping bag over her body.

Wearing her red locks in loose waves over her shoulders, she chose to go makeup-free while holding the pump and pulling it into the car.

Get out: The 50-year-old actress cut a casual figure in a summery green top covered in white stitching

It comes after Patsy shared a rare photo of all three of her children last month as she celebrated son Fenton’s 22nd birthday.

The star took to Instagram to upload an image of sons Fenton, Bertie and daughter Emilia, 20, with the caption: ‘Happy birthday Fenton, we love you’.

patsy shares the threesome with husband Richard, while she also has Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30 – her UK-based son with former partner Alfie Rothwell.

The picture shows Patsy’s offspring beaming at the camera as they drape their arms over each other’s shoulders.

Her pride and joy: It comes after Patsy shared a rare photo of all three of her children last month as she celebrated son Fenton’s 22nd birthday (LR Emilia, Bertie, Fenton)

Model Emilia showed off her tight midriff in a black bralette and sheer shirt, while her brother opted for casual ensembles.

Patsy, who rose to fame for her role as Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, also shared a look back at her stories, this time with herself and her husband Richard.

She wrote: ‘Congratulations on our beautiful boy Fenton. We love you so much.’

It comes after Patsy celebrated her own 50th birthday in May, heading to Hollywood to acknowledge the milestone.

The actress, now dedicated to DJing and wellness influencing, went to the swanky The West Hollywood Edition Hotel with some friends for her birthday night.

Patsy wore a pink sequined maxi dress for the evening, with long sleeves, a fitted waist and a deep criss-cross neckline.

Wearing a matching bralette under the dress, the birthday girl prepared for a night on the dance floor, dressing up her glamorous look with a pair of Nike Jordan high-top sneakers.