Patsy Palmer, 50, displays her VERY bronzed physique in a neon blue swimsuit

The doldrums of Albert Square seemed to be a lifetime away as former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer enjoyed another glorious day in Malibu this weekend.

Best known for her role as the eternally repressed Bianca Jackson, the actress seemed to love life as she showed off her deep tanned physique in a neon blue cropped swimsuit.

Wearing Bianca’s tatty pink Puffa jacket gathering dust in the BBC’s wardrobe department, Patsy, 50, looked sleek and smart as she modeled her striking beachwear next to an outdoor pool.

Mind you, the slums of Albert Square couldn’t be further away as former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer enjoyed another glorious day in Malibu this past weekend

She added to her look with a wide-brimmed hat, while heavily tinted sunglasses shielded her eyes as the temperatures rose in Southern California.

She wrote in the post: “Saturday. See you in a while to dance, enjoy your life.’

The former actress referenced her upcoming night out, with Patsy making another appearance at the Chilli Cook Off in Malibu before traveling to Los Angeles, where she would play at local venue Sunset at EDITION.

Good looks: The actress, best known for her role as the downtrodden Bianca Jackson, seemed to love life as she showed off her physique in a neon blue cropped swimsuit

Here we go: Patsy made another appearance at the Chili Cook Off in Malibu

Patsy lives in Malibu with husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Fenton, 22, Emilia, 20, and Bertie, 10, after moving to the United States in 2014.

She is also a parent of actor Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30 – her UK based son with former partner Alfie Rothwell.

The former actress, who now earns a living as a DJ, was recently hit by the cost of living crisis with her fans after she asked them to pay £17.99 a month on Instagram for ‘exclusive’ content.

Good times: She later traveled to Los Angeles where she was scheduled to DJ at the local venue Sunset at EDITION

In April, she took to her page to promote A Good Life, a page where she would post about her life in Malibu, how she organizes her time, manages stress and more.

Pasty – an EastEnders icon thanks to her past role as Bianca Jackson – left her fans furious, with one pointing out: “People are struggling to pay bills right now.”

The soap star shared the post – which has since been deleted – with her 372,000 Instagram followers, along with a lengthy caption. Part of it read: ‘Would you subscribe to A GOOD LIFE. Being a woman is about possessing my inner strength.’

Behind the turntables: The former actress now earns a living as a California-based DJ and shared an Instagram video of her last performance in West Hollywood on Saturday night

Family: Patsy lives in Malibu with husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Emilia, 20, Bertie, 10, and Fenton, 22, after moving to the United States in 2014

Patsy hit back at the negative comments, saying, “We can’t create better without resources. Creators work extremely hard to deliver what their followers want from them.

“Often creators operate from a different headspace than other people, which makes it very difficult for them to make money because they want to share expression with others. There are limits to the energy people have who create, so the exchange of energy.

“Whether it’s exchanging talents and gifts each has to offer or using money to enjoy the talents, inspirations, art, music, TV, coaching, teaching, etc.”

Close: The former actress regularly shares photos of herself with husband Richard and their three children via social media