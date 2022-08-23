Patsy Kensit rules out a romantic relationship

Despite a long career in show business, Patsy Kensit is also known for her tangled love life.

And now — at age 54 — the actress has completely ruled out having romantic relationships after four failed marriages on Tuesday’s Loose Women.

The model explained to ITV panel Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Linda Robson and Denise Welch that she “can’t bother” with men anymore.

Linda, 64, was the first to ask Patsy how her love life is right now while discussing her family life.

Patsy patted actress Linda’s hand and revealed, “You know what, I didn’t care no.

‘You know what I’ve had enough masculine energy in my life and I’m happy, so that’s all I’m going to say. I’d much rather just be with my kids.’

Patsy has been married four times and welcomed two children James Kerr, 28, from her second marriage to Jim Kerr and son Lennon Gallagher, 22, with the third beautiful Liam Gallagher.

She also thanked her two sons for helping her through her horrific menopause on the ITV talk show.

Patsy entered the cycle at age 45 after undergoing a hysterectomy and woke up in the hospital with severe brain fog that prevented her from remembering simple conversations and remembering why she was in a store.

The actress explained: “I think my sons were incredibly supportive, and the people who were very close to me were too, but there are skeptics.”

She called for more preparation and support for women about menopause, adding: ‘There is a stigma attached to it.

“We prepare our little ones for puberty and really, menopause – ‘the change’ – it’s called perfect because you change again, it’s just like puberty.

“But it’s all very quiet, quiet and you don’t talk about it because people feel uncomfortable about that.”

Patsy said she feared she was suffering from dementia during menopause, and once walked out of a grocery store with a cabbage and “American tan pantyhose” after forgetting why she’d left the house.

Previously, she was given a hormone therapy implant a day before she was due to appear on This Morning to promote her autobiography.

Patsy appeared to smear her words during the 2013 interview and was charged with drunkenness or drug use at the time.

She said, “I had a terrible reaction to an HRT implant I got, and it all fell apart during the broadcast and I was accused of not being clear.”

Patsy’s first marriage came when she made her own foray into the pop world as the lead singer of Eighth Wonder, which had two top 20 singles in 1988.

She married Dan Donovan, the keyboardist in Big Audio Dynamite the same year at the age of 19, having already made a name for herself as an actress in the lead role of the movie Absolute Beginners.

They split three years later and she married Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr in 1992. They had a son James, now 28, but separated after four years.

Within a year, Patsy was married to Liam Gallagher after meeting him on a plane. They had a son, Lennon, in 1999, but separated the following year.

In November 2007, she stated that she was going to marry Jeremy Healy, a member of the new 80s pop group Haysi Fantayzee and now a leading club DJ.

She described him as “perfect” and they finally got married in April 2009, but just over a year later it was all over.

Despite being romantically linked with a string of high-profile men over the years — including comedian David Walliams, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp and actor Leo Gregory — in her autobiography, Absolute Beginner, she only describes relationships with the four men she’s with. married .