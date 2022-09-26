Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffers ankle injury in loss to Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots may be in trouble as a quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mac Jones, the Patriots’ sophomore quarterback, is believed to have sustained an ankle sprain during the final stages of Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The injury occurred on what would be Jones’ last pass attempt of the day, resulting in an interception. While attempting the pass, Jones was hit by Raven’s defending lineman Calais Campbell and it appeared that Jones’ leg was bent at an awkward angle.

Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Mac Jones ankle injured after being hit by Ravens lineman Calais Campbell

Jones was in clear and obvious distress when he was immediately escorted to the locker room

After the hit, Jones could be seen immediately grabbing his ankle to the ground and stumbling straight to the Patriots sidelines.

Jones was not judged on the sidelines, which is often the case when players are injured, but was helped straight to the dressing room.

He finished the game 22-of-32 for 302 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five rushes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Jones tries to do the ‘griddy’ as he celebrates his hasty touchdown against Baltimore

After the game, Campbell commented on the game and took a moment to wish Jones well.

The game is at stake, fourth quarter. They made a few plays to move the ball a bit, and it’s just a full-court, pass-rush mentality,” Campbell said.

“I think I was just trying to pressure him, hit him, make him uncomfortable and make him throw an intercept. And I think that was just a good football game. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. I hope he’s okay.’

Calais Campbell left his feet and landed on Jones’ leg as he tried to tackle him in the fourth quarter

Jones’ teammates also spoke to linebacker Matthew Judon in support of their injured quarterback, saying, “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the coming days. But I ride with [No.] 10. Hopefully he’s okay.’

Devin McCourty, captain of the safety team and many years old, said: “I know if he has something he can play with, he will play with it. We will have to see what it is and move forward as a team from there. We stand around him.

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ backup and will fill in for the time Jones misses with his injury. Hoyer has spent several years with the Patriots before this season and already seems to have the confidence of his teammates.

Center and team captain David Andrews told reporters he had ‘tons’ of confidence in Hoyer. “Brian’s been here a long time. I have a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day and prepares like he’s going to play.”