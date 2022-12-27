Patriots QB Mac Jones defends ‘dirty’ hit on Bengals’ Eli Apple as NFL weighs possible fine

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has defended himself against an accusation of foul play in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati, saying Monday he made “a split second decision” and was not aiming for the Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

Apple made the accusation after beating the Patriots, 22-18, on Saturday in Foxborough, where it was the wrong end of what it described as a “dirty” hit by Jones.

The incident took place midway through the fourth quarter, when Jones attempted a bloody forward pass while being wrapped up by Cincinnati’s Vonn Bell.

Although the pass was called incomplete, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the fumble and ran into the end zone with Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton in hot pursuit.

Hoping to block Thornton’s path to Pratt, Apple ran downfield as well, only his progress was halted when he was flanked by Jones, who dove into his legs to trip the defense.

Jones is under investigation for a possible fine, according to NFL Network.

Apple told NESN.com on Saturday that he thought the hit was dirty: “It tripped me up. I thought it was foul play. He’s done it before, I’ve seen it.

Speaking with WEEI on Monday, Jones defended himself against the accusation.

“I went down in front of him to get in the way and prevent him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones was quoted as saying by ESPN. ‘So he just fell in front of him, trying to stop one fast guy from getting to another fast guy.

Mac Jones is seen to drop his shoulder before lunging to remove Eli Apple’s legs.

‘It’s a split second decision and the stakes are high. You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So I just try to help the team win.

‘I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They made a great match. So, no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anyone on that play. I also don’t think that when I’m playing quarterback, that’s what [the defense is intending to do]; They hit me a lot too. We are all playing hardball. It’s just part of the game.

Like almost everyone else on the play, Jones said he didn’t know the pass had been called incomplete.

“No, honestly I was just playing the play, I saw Tyquan running, and we were running to catch him,” he said. “At that point, you have to play the play to the end, because you don’t know what’s going on, if they’re going to review it, if they’re not going to review it. So I just had to play around and try to make the right play and slow everything down.

Despite the Patriots’ 7-8 record, Jones & Co. can still earn a second straight playoff berth by winning their last two games of the season: the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Foxborough and the first Buffalo Bills at Foxborough. January 8 in Orchard Park, New York.

“We’re in a good place here,” Jones said Monday. I just have to keep fighting.